WisdomTree Named as Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management 2020

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the ninth-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager, announced today it has been named a 2020 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments. The firm earned the recognition in the category for managers with 100-499 employees.

As the only publicly-traded, pure-play ETF sponsor, WisdomTree differentiates itself in the asset management industry through its sense of community and purpose integrated into its culture. In addition to formal professional development resources and a policy that allows employees at every level to hold an equity stake in the company, executives encourage a culture where every employee has a voice.

Specifically in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, WisdomTree has provided its employees with the tools needed for a successful remote work transition, as well as mental and physical health resources.

“In this very unusual year, we learned again that employers that consider the overall wellbeing of their employees are regarded well. The best employers in 2020 are those that have stepped up with policies and practices to support and protect employees’ physical and emotional health, while continuing to keep the focus on clients’ needs,” said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. “Our surveys found that the employers on the list were likely to work hard to sustain their corporate cultures, even during times of pandemic lockdowns and continuing to work from home in many cases.”

Jarrett Lilien, President and Chief Operating Officer at WisdomTree, said, “We’re honored to receive this award and to be recognized for our workplace culture, especially during a year of unexpected challenges and many firsts. At WisdomTree, our employees are our single greatest asset, and our team’s commitment to not only sustaining but strengthening our culture of excellence has allowed us to prosper even in a year such as this one.”