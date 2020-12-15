 

MILLER/HOWARD HIGH INCOME EQUITY FUND

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 14:45  |  50   |   |   

ANNOUNCES 20% DISTRIBUTION INCREASE AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES AND OFFICER CHANGES

Woodstock, NY, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of the Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE: HIE) (the “Fund”) declares cash distributions of $0.048 per share for each of January, February, and March 2021. This is a 20% increase from the previous monthly distribution of $0.040 per share.

 

The change in distribution takes into account the current market environment, Miller/Howard Investments Inc.’s (the investment adviser to the Fund [the “Adviser” or “Miller/Howard”]) outlook regarding the dividends and distributions of the companies in the Fund’s universe, and the projected proceeds from other investment activities.

 

“Amid market turmoil in early 2020, we reduced HIE’s distribution to best position the Fund to hurdle a moment of extreme market weakness, particularly among high dividend paying equities,” said Michael Roomberg, CFA, Portfolio Manager at Miller/Howard. “Our objective of providing a high and stable level of current income for our shareholders did not change.”

 

As the market has navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic outlook has improved, companies in the Fund’s investment universe have begun to increase their dividends or distributions again.

 

Gregory Powell, Chief Investment Officer at Miller/Howard, added, “As a result of our actions and the market recovery, we believe the Fund is in an improved position, with better underlying distribution coverage among the holdings, that allows for an increase to HIE’s monthly distribution.”

 

Miller/Howard believes that this increase in the monthly distribution reflects the portfolio’s capacity to deliver a high level of current income to our investors over the long term.

 

HIE: CUSIP–600379 101

Declaration Ex-Date Record Payable
December 15, 2020 January 21, 2021 January 22, 2021 January 29, 2021
December 15, 2020 February 18, 2021 February 19, 2021 February 26, 2021
December 15, 2020 March 23, 2021 March 24, 2021 March 31, 2021

 

