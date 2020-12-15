Griffin Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Leasing and Update on Rent Collection

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIF) (“Griffin” or the “Company”) announced the following updates on leasing and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on rent collections:

Griffin reported the following for its industrial/warehouse portfolio for the three months ended November 30, 2020 (the “2020 fourth quarter”):

Number of Leases1

Square Feet

Weighted Avg. Lease

Term in Years

Weighted Avg. Lease Costs

PSF per Year2

Weighted Avg.

Rent Growth3 Straight-line Basis Cash Basis New Leases 1 8,400 3.0 $1.15 2.5 % (0.5 %) Renewals 5 489,984 5.0 $0.51 13.6 % 0.5 % Total / Avg. 6 498,384 5.0 $0.52 13.3 % 0.5 %

Griffin’s industrial/warehouse portfolio’s percentage leased was as follows:

Nov 30,

2020 Aug 31,

2020 May 31,

2020 Feb 29,

2020 Percentage Leased 94.3 % 94.3 % 94.3 % 94.9 % Percentage Leased – Stabilized Properties4 95.4 % 99.7 % 99.7 % 99.1 %

Approximately 411,000 square feet of the 498,000 square feet renewed or leased during this quarter related to two lease renewals of existing tenants in the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania. One of these leases was an early 5-year renewal of 131,000 square feet leased to the subsidiary of a Fortune 500 company, increasing the remaining lease term to nearly 7 years, and the other was a 5-year renewal of 280,000 square feet leased to the North American subsidiary of a multi-national provider of workplace equipment and technologies.