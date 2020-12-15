 

Griffin Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Leasing and Update on Rent Collection

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIF) (“Griffin” or the “Company”) announced the following updates on leasing and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on rent collections:

Leasing

Griffin reported the following for its industrial/warehouse portfolio for the three months ended November 30, 2020 (the “2020 fourth quarter”):

  Number of Leases1
 Square Feet
 Weighted Avg. Lease
Term in Years
 Weighted Avg. Lease Costs
PSF per Year2
 Weighted Avg.
Rent Growth3
Straight-line Basis Cash Basis
New Leases 1 8,400 3.0 $1.15 2.5 % (0.5 %)
Renewals 5 489,984 5.0 $0.51 13.6 % 0.5 %
Total / Avg. 6 498,384 5.0 $0.52 13.3 % 0.5 %

Griffin’s industrial/warehouse portfolio’s percentage leased was as follows:

  Nov 30,
2020 		Aug 31,
2020 		May 31,
2020 		Feb 29,
2020
Percentage Leased 94.3 % 94.3 % 94.3 % 94.9 %
Percentage Leased – Stabilized Properties4 95.4 % 99.7 % 99.7 % 99.1 %

Approximately 411,000 square feet of the 498,000 square feet renewed or leased during this quarter related to two lease renewals of existing tenants in the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania. One of these leases was an early 5-year renewal of 131,000 square feet leased to the subsidiary of a Fortune 500 company, increasing the remaining lease term to nearly 7 years, and the other was a 5-year renewal of 280,000 square feet leased to the North American subsidiary of a multi-national provider of workplace equipment and technologies.

Disclaimer

