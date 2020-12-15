 

Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. Announces Addition to Board of Directors

Leading Digital and Workplace Culture Designer and Entrepreneur, Christine Lai, Appointed Independent Director

BALTIMORE, MD, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBBT), ("Global" or "the Company") today announced that it has appointed Christine Lai to its board of directors effective immediately. She joins the board as an independent director. With prior experience in several industries including the burgeoning coachsultancy (coach-consultancy) space, education, hospitality, and sports, Lai is currently focused on enriching communities with authentic human connection that benefit all stakeholders. Lai’s organizational proficiencies and entrepreneurial acumen will bring valuable perspective and experience to the company’s board as she is committed to cultivating the future of work.

Laurin Leonard, CEO and Co-Founder of GBBT, says, “We are actively rebuilding the board and engaging a new team of professionals and consultants to help us execute on the vision we hold for our company and our customers. Christine is highly respected and has worked with top companies at all levels and is a strong voice in the conscious capitalism ecosystem as well as nonprofits focused on inclusion. She brings a plethora of much-needed experience and networks that will benefit both the Board and the Company. We are so happy to have her join the Board and lend her varied expertise.”

When asked about why she is moving to join the Board, Christine remarks on the current climate and future ahead. Lai believes this past year has made it even more apparent how our social systems were not designed to equitably serve all of humanity. “For me, R3 Score is bringing to market a product and service designed to address inequities around traditional risk models that impact people living with records as well as those that exist at other non-traditional margins of society. I am honored to join this board and look forward to ensuring all shareholders and stakeholders benefit from this product,” said Lai.

About Christine Lai:

Christine Lai is a cross-sector collaboration catalyst and entrepreneur dedicated to connecting capital, ideas, opportunities, and people for positive social change. Lai is associated with The Ready, a change federation dedicated to preparing organizations for the 21st century. Previously, she served as Chief of Staff with Delivering Happiness, an organization creating more aligned, adaptable company cultures. While with Delivering Happiness, Lai collaborated with communities, organizations, and teams to create sustainable cultures to achieve their missions and visions.

