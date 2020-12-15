Auris Medical Provides Business Update

Hamilton, Bermuda, December 15, 2020 – Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy and CNS disorders, today provided a business update related to the Company’s funding position, its AM-301 program for the protection against airborne pathogens and allergens and the ongoing strategy review process.

On December 2, 2020, the Company entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 2,000,000 common shares at an offering price of $4.00 per share, pursuant to a registered direct offering. The net proceeds of the offering, which closed on December 4, 2020, were approximately $7.3 million. In addition, certain investors in the May 2019 financing of common shares and warrants exercised warrants for 1,263,845 common shares at the exercise price of CHF 4.34 (approximately $4.82) per share, for net proceeds of CHF 5.5 million. Taken together, these two transactions provided net proceeds of approximately $13.4 million to the Company.

Further progress with AM-301 program

The Company’s AM-301 program for the development of a drug-free nasal spray for protection against airborne pathogens and allergens, is progressing towards important milestones. The Company’s affiliate Altamira Medica Ltd. is planning to conduct a clinical investigation of AM-301 with human volunteers in an allergen challenge chamber in Europe. Subject to approval by the relevant Ethics Committee, the study is expected to start in the first quarter 2021 and to conclude within approximately 3 months. The Company expects to meet the requirements for CE marking, a prerequisite for commercializing AM-301 in Europe, in the second quarter of 2021. Further, Altamira Medica has requested guidance from the FDA on the proposed product development plan, the applicable regulatory pathway, as well as the potential eligibility for Emergency Use Authorization of AM-301 for use against SARS-CoV-2.