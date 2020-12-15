Brain Scientific, Creator of Next Gen Neurology Technologies, Announces Regulation A+ Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Brain Scientific Inc . (OTCQB: BRSF ), a neurology-focused medical device and software company, today announced it has launched a Regulation A+ equity crowdfunding campaign following the qualification of its Form 1-A offering circular by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The purpose of this offering is to allow both accredited and non-accredited potential investors the opportunity to help the Company further the penetration of its technologies within the neurology market.

Brain Scientific's Regulation A+ will allow the Company to sell units at $9 each, with a minimum investment of $500. The units consist of five (5) shares of common stock and one warrant to purchase common stock. All investments can be processed by check, ACH payments, wire transfer or major credit cards. The offering will be on a best-efforts basis through the website, www.brainscientific.com/invest-now/ , where the Offering Circular relating to the offering is posted.

The news follows the recent launch of Brain Scientific’s NeuroCap , a disposable, pre-gelled hospital-grade EEG headset that can be applied easily and quickly by a member of a clinical staff. The Company believes its FDA-cleared disposable EEG technologies and secure cloud-based infrastructure for patient data addresses the need for comfort, speed, and reliability within brain diagnostics. Brain Scientific plans to continue to bring innovation to the brain diagnostics market with its product roadmap, which includes long-term monitoring capabilities and a database of brain biomarkers powered by artificial intelligence, which are currently in development.

The brain monitoring industry is composed of smaller markets that aim to understand, diagnose, treat, and cure mental conditions. Brain Scientific's technology is fulfilling a growing need for improved brain monitoring across many neurological conditions including Alzheimer's, depression, epilepsy, dementia, sleep disorders, and more. There are 50 million people worldwide who have epilepsy alone, and it's been estimated 70% could live seizure-free if properly diagnosed and treated. More than 47.5 million people globally have dementia, with 7.7 million new cases every year. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia and may contribute to 60–70% of cases.