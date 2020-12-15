 

Loop Media, Inc. Expands Into The Lucrative Gaming Market Through Partnership With Ultimate Gamer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020   

The Partnership Brings Loop Media’s Entire Video Library, Which Includes The Largest & Most Current Collection Of Music Videos, To An Entirely New Gamer Audience

Consumers Now Can Escape Their Quarantine Realities & Make New Year’s Eve Plans, As Loop Media & Ultimate Gamer Kick Off Their Partnership With An Innovative New “Virtual New Year’s Eve” Immersive Experience 

Glendale, CA, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”), the first media company that gives consumers and businesses fully-integrated 360-degree and other premium short-form content experiences (OTC: LPTV), announced a significant expansion into the lucrative gaming market with a new partnership with Ultimate Gamer, the world's first and only multi-genre esports proving ground. The partnership brings Loop Media’s entire music video library, which is the largest and most current in the world, as well as its growing library of over 500,000 short-form videos to an entirely new audience in the linear gaming channel space. 

Loop Media’s partnership with Ultimate Gamer kicks off later this month during the holiday season with Virtual New Year’s Eve (VNYE), a brand new, immersive experience that will bring the world of Times Square to everyone, everywhere starting December 19th. As an exclusive gaming partner, Ultimate Gamer will provide unique virtual experiences, interactive content, and streams geared toward gamers and esports fans through the app and website.

Loop Media’s video library includes not only the largest and most current collection of music videos but also film, game and TV trailers, as well as sports highlights that provide a variety of engaging product offerings to users. The Loop app is available to consumers on iPhone and Android, as well as all popular connected TVs including Amazon Fire TV and Android TV-supported sets such as Sony, Sharp, Philips, and more.

“We are excited to work with Loop Media to bring maximum entertainment and interactive content during the virtual New Year’s Eve celebration this year,” commented Steve Suarez, CEO of Ultimate Gamer. “VNYE is going to be a night to remember, and with the help of Loop Media, we will be able to bring the absolute best viewing experiences for those tuning in around the world.”

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc is the first media company that gives consumers and businesses fully-integrated 360-degree and other premium short-form content experiences. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop’s growing library of over 500,000 short-form videos, including: music videos, film, game and TV trailers, viral videos, sports clips and atmospherics and travel videos can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and CTV devices. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

About Ultimate Gamer

Ultimate Gamer is where the world comes to play. With over 2 million registered users, the company is on a mission to build the world’s largest community of gamers. In 2021, Ultimate Gamer will launch a premier worldwide competition to identify and crown the ‘Best Gamer on Earth’ and award a $1 million prize. As the first and only multi-genre esports and gaming proving ground, Ultimate Gamer is focused on bringing gamers of all skill levels together. For more information on how to get involved, please visit ultimategamer.com.

Loop Media, Inc. Press:

Jon Lindsay Phillips
RLM PR
LoopTV@rlmpr.com
+1-646-828-8566 

Ultimate Gamer Press:

Kalie Moore
High Vibe PR
Kalie@highvibepr.com


