GSI Technology to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, today announced that Douglas Schirle, Chief Financial Officer, and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales and Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Management will also host a group presentation the same day at 2:45 to 3:25 p.m. Eastern time.



The 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference will be held virtually January 11-14, 2021. To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with GSI Technology contact your representative at Needham & Company.