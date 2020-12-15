GSI Technology to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking,
telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, today announced that Douglas Schirle, Chief Financial Officer,
and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales and Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Management will
also host a group presentation the same day at 2:45 to 3:25 p.m. Eastern time.
The 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference will be held virtually January 11-14, 2021. To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with GSI Technology contact your representative at Needham & Company.
ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY
Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI's resources are focused on new products that leverage the strengths of its legacy SRAM business. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments and the Gemini APU, a memory-centric associative processing unit designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse AI applications. The APU's architecture features massive parallel data processing with two million-bit processors per chip. The massive in-memory processing reduces computation time from minutes to milliseconds, even nanoseconds, while significantly reducing power consumption with a scalable format. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, GSI Technology has 172 employees, 114 engineers, and 92 granted patents. For more information, visit gsitechnology.com.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Hayden IR
Kim Rogers
385-831-7337
Kim@HaydenIR.com
Media Relations
Finn Partners for GSI Technology
Julie Ortega
510-697-5599
gsi@finnpartners.com
Company
GSI Technology, Inc.
Douglas M. Schirle
Chief Financial Officer
408-331-9802
