Conversion Labs Annualized Revenue Run-Rate Hits $53.9 Million, up 332% vs. 2019, Driven by Subscriptions to an Expanding Suite of Telehealth Brands

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) generated by subscriptions reached $23.0 million, up by $19.2 million or 517% versus November 2019 (see description of ARR, below). The growth in ARR was driven by the company’s increasingly popular brands, particularly Rex MD for men’s health.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc . (NASDAQ: CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, reported its annualized revenue run-rate reached a record $53.9 million in November, up 332% versus $12.5 million for all of 2019. The run-rate is based on record revenues of $4.5 million for the month, which was up 233% versus November of last year.

“November was so strong, it eclipsed our entire first quarter revenue by a significant margin,” stated Conversion Labs CEO, Justin Schreiber. “This performance reflects the tremendous acceleration we’ve experienced throughout the year, particularly with our subscription-based sales. In fact, it was the second consecutive month where the majority of our Rex MD and PDFSimpli net revenues were generated by subscriptions, and we see this trend increasing.”

“The growth of our telemedicine business over the past year, combined with the top tier institutional capital we’ve attracted and recent Nasdaq listing, has enabled us to recruit some of the top talent in the industry,” continued Schreiber. “The capabilities and skills of these individuals, some still to be announced, will ‘turbocharge’ our growth and further solidify our position as a leader in the direct-to-consumer telehealth space.”

“More importantly,” added Schreiber, “they will help us lead the charge in making essential healthcare and wellness more accessible, affordable and with better outcomes, all while enhancing the overall user experience and quality of care for both patients and doctors.”

Over the last few weeks, the company appointed Eric Yecies, an expert Life Sciences attorney and former partner at Holland & Knight, as chief compliance officer and general counsel. Brad Roberts, a seasoned operator with more than 16 years’ experience building and scaling direct-to-consumer businesses was appointed chief operations officer.

Corey Deutsch, the founder of the healthcare-focused hedge fund, Paradigm Opportunities, and lead investor in the company’s recently oversubscribed $16 million private placement, recently joined the team as its new head of corporate development.

Former White House medical director for three sitting presidents, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral, and founder of the Center for Executive Medicine, Dr. Connie Mariano joined the company’s board in October. She was soon followed by Roberto Simon, former Revlon CFO and current CFO of WEX, a $8 billion NYSE-traded fintech company. The board now has eight members, with six serving as independent directors.