 

CPI Aerostructures to Collaborate With Wilder Systems on Robotic Manufacturing Research Project for U.S. Army

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced that it is participating in Phase I of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement that Wilder Systems entered into with the U.S. Army. The objective of the project is to demonstrate the capability of Wilder’s Agile Manufacturing Robot, from repetitive drilling to complex mixed-stack drilling operations, with improved quality and throughput over more manually-intensive methods. In collaborating with Wilder Systems, CPI Aero is procuring and providing eight unique material coupon stacks representative of current aircraft structure. Materials include Carbon Fiber, Titanium, Aluminum, Corrosion Resistant Steel and Inconel.

“CPI Aero is committed to the deployment of advanced manufacturing technologies that hold the promise to improve the quality, productivity and cost effectiveness of our aerostructures programs with minimal disruption and capital investment. We are excited to see where this research leads and how the technology may be leveraged both across current programs and for bid submissions. If the project moves to Phase 2, Wilder and CPI Aero will install an Agile Manufacturing Robot into a work cell at CPI Aero for demonstration in a production environment. We look forward to collaborating with Wilder Systems on this project,” said Douglas McCrosson, CPI Aero’s CEO & President.

“The Wilder Systems team is excited to work with CPI Aero to bring our advanced drilling capability to market. CPI manufactures a diverse range of aerospace assemblies under one roof. Cooperative research and development with CPI Aero provides Wilder Systems the unique opportunity to demonstrate our robotic system's effectiveness in both conventional and mixed material drilling applications,” stated Will Wilder, CEO/Principal of Wilder Systems.

About Wilder Systems

Wilder Systems is an industrial services company that delivers Robots as a Service to execute complex aerospace processes. We are leading the way towards a "Lights Out" future where aircraft manufacturing and maintenance is conducted by modular autonomous robots. Wilder Systems' customers include major Aerospace and Defense OEM's, Tier 1 suppliers, and the US Air Force. Service offerings leverage mobile robots for precision drilling, defastening, airplane washing and more. Wilder Systems is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare pod systems, primarily for national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Forms 10-Q for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2020.

CPI Aero is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Contact:
Investor Relations Counsel:
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Burfening
(212) 838-3777
cpiaero@lhai.com
www.lhai.com


CPI Aerostructures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CPI Aerostructures to Collaborate With Wilder Systems on Robotic Manufacturing Research Project for U.S. Army EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced that it is participating in Phase I of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement that Wilder Systems entered into with the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...