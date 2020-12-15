 

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Subsidiary BergaMet NA Announces Sales Agreement with Major Key Account, Xymogen

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

Xymogen is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinical grade nutraceuticals and ranked among the nation’s fastest-growing privately held companies

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTCQB: GRCK – name change pending to Healthy Extracts Inc.), a company engaged in the proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations as well as sales and distribution of cardiovascular and neuro products, today announces its subsidiary BergaMet NA has entered into an exclusive performance-driven agreement with Xymogen to purchase BergaMet’s Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit.

This agreement has been three years in development and Xymogen is now selling and distributing its proprietary formulations of BergaCor and BergaCorPlus to their 20,000- plus medical doctor network.

“BergaCor and BergaCorPlus are a top product release of 2020,” stated Xymogen’s President Brian Blackburn. “The BergaMet NA Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit allows us to provide our Doctor Network with the highest quality and concentration of BPF (bergamot polyphenolic fraction) at 47%. Our natural BergaCor products are specifically formulated to combat cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. We anticipate BergaCor will be a core product for Xymogen for years to come.”

“This partnership with Xymogen exemplifies Bergamet NA’s strategic B2B goal of a continued growth strategy,” said Duke Pitts, president of BergaMet NA. “We are very excited as this agreement provides significant revenue generation and distribution through Xymogen’s national market footprint. Xymogen also sells our recently introduced CLINICAL IMMUNE and we anticipate introducing new products as they become available.”

“This is a tremendous expansion for our Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit which we believe will be both catalytic to product awareness and brand while being highly accretive to our bottom line,” added Pitts.

BergaCor and BergaCor Plus is currently being sold through www.xymogen.com, www.wholescripts.com and select doctors throughout the United States.

About Grey Cloak Tech Inc.
Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTCQB: GRCK – name change pending to Healthy Extracts Inc.), through its two subsidiaries, BergaMet NA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (“UBN”), is engaged in proprietary research and development of natural plant-based formulations, as well as sales and distribution of natural ingredient cardiovascular and neuro products. For more information, visit the company’s websites:

www.HealthyExtractsinc.com, www.GreyCloakTech.comwww.BergametNA.com
www.UBNutrients.com.

About BergaMet NA
BergaMet NA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Grey Cloak Technologies (OTC: GRCK), is a provider of nutraceutical natural heart health supplements. Based in Nevada, BergaMet researches and develops proprietary, natural, plant-based formulations. BergaMet also provides sales and distribution of natural neuro products that feature superior health technologies based on clinical and doctor-supported evidence for maintaining a healthy immune system and improving the metabolic syndrome. Learn more at www.BergametNA.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice
All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as “projected,” “expect,” "possibility” and “anticipate.” The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2020, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.
The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Grey Cloak Tech Inc.:
info@GreyCloakTech.com

Corporate Communications:
Las Vegas, Nevada
www.healthyextractsinc.com
info@healthyextractsinc.com
720-463-1004


Grey Cloak Tech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Subsidiary BergaMet NA Announces Sales Agreement with Major Key Account, Xymogen Xymogen is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinical grade nutraceuticals and ranked among the nation’s fastest-growing privately held companiesLAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTCQB: GRCK – name change …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Announces New Sales and Marketing Medical Advisory Board
18.11.20
Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Announces Strategic Equity Investment from the Medical Community