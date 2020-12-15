Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients

The following PartnerConnect Global Premier Consulting partners have been awarded specializations in the first quarter of Guidewire’s fiscal year 2021:

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that 13 specializations have been awarded to seven Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners across the Americas (AMER), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin American (LATAM) regions.

Accenture: DataHub Global Delivery* – EMEA; PolicyCenter Global Delivery – EMEA; and BillingCenter Global Delivery – EMEA

“Despite the challenges of an unprecedented year, our Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners continue to deliver excellence to our shared insurance customers, as evidenced by an impressive class of Q1 specialization recipients,” said Lisa Walsh, vice president, Alliances, Guidewire Software. “We are proud of our partners and extend our congratulations on their well-deserved specialization achievements, awarded for their proven competency and expertise in Guidewire products and solutions. We are also excited that partners have achieved a first specialization in LATAM and our new Testing Standards specialization.”

Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a specific Guidewire product, as validated by Guidewire certification achievements. The attainment of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

Guidewire offers several specialization options for Consulting partner staff to differentiate themselves. Guidewire Education offers certifications for business analysts, quality analysts, and developers. Recently, we added new Certified Associate and Certified Ace designations for analysts, which help partners achieve the Guidewire Cloud Specialization and customers identify cloud-ready talent.

Please find more information about specializations on the Guidewire website here.

*The Global Delivery designation recognizes partners that have a large investment in the Guidewire practice, meet the skills requirements from a global perspective (not in region) and continue to meet the minimum number of references in region.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include over 10,000 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

