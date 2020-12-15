 

DIVERGENT Energy Services Announces Shares for Interest Transaction

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (the "Corporation") announces that it has elected to satisfy the interest obligation on its debentures ("Debentures") in the amount of $144,931.51 due on December 31, 2020 (the "Interest Obligation") by the delivery of 14,493,151 common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.01 per Common Share (or such other price as deemed acceptable by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV")) to the holders of Debentures.

The transaction is subject to the final approval of the TSXV and is pursuant to the Corporation's right to satisfy its interest obligation owed on the Debentures. Of the Common Shares to be issued to satisfy the Interest Obligation, approximately 3,470,795 Common Shares (subject to rounding) will be issued to Directors and/or Officers of the Corporation. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Interest Obligation are subject to the minimum pricing rules of the TSXV and a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the TSXV requirements.

For Further Information:

Ken Berg, President and Chief Executive Officer, kberg@divergentenergyservices.com

Lance Mierendorf, Interim Chief Financial Officer, lmierendorf@divergentenergyservices.com

ABOUT DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Divergent provides Artificial Lift products and services that are used in the oil and gas industry. Product lines including Electric Submersible Pumps, Electric Submersible Progressing Cavity Pumps, and the future development of an Electromagnetic Pump technology.

DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp., 2020, 715 – 5th Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 2X6, (403) 543-0060, (403) 543-0069 (fax), www.divergentenergyservices.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements pertaining to interest payments on the Company’s debentures. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management of the Company at the time the information is presented, including expectations provided to Divergent by its customers. The Company may, as considered necessary in the circumstances, update or revise such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, but the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

(Not for dissemination in the United States of America)


