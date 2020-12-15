Eve & Co Announces Licensing Agreement with Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics
Well-known CBD skincare brand distributed in the USA, UK and Europe bolsters Eve & Co’s product portfolio
STRATHROY, Ontario, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary,
Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”), entered into a licensing agreement with Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics (the “Agreement”) on December 7, 2020.
The Agreement contemplates the exclusive right and license to manufacture, promote, distribute and sell the following products in Canada under the Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics brand, under the Eve & Co brand, or as co-branded products under the Eve & Co and Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics brands: Natural CBD Relief Cream, Natural CBD Relief Stick, Natural CBD Spray, Natural CBD Sleep Cream, Natural CBD Skin Cream, Natural CBD PMS Cream.
The Agreement also contemplates product development and marketing collaborations between Eve & Co and Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics and potential expansion beyond existing markets for the Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics brand presence in the United States, United Kingdom and, together with Eve & Co, Canada.
The term of the Agreement is for an initial five-year period, which commenced on December 7, 2020, with a further five-year option in favour of NMC and stipulates licensing royalties. The Company anticipates manufacturing and distributing cannabis-infused topicals to the Canadian market in the first quarter of 2021.
“We are delighted to partner with such a well-established and respected brand. Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics has developed a collection of effective cannabis topical products backed by a dedicated team ensuring quality and support,” said Melinda Rombouts, President & CEO of Eve & Co. “The introduction of Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics’ topical cannabis creams into Canada serves as an important milestone for both of our companies, and we look forward to expanding into a meaningful consumer segment.”
The addition of the Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics line of cannabis-infused topicals complements Eve & Co’s roster of 2.0 cannabis products. The Company previously announced that it had partnered with Colio Estate Wines to create a premium cannabis-infused beverage inspired by the Girls’ Night Out wine label.
“Launching into Canada is an important milestone for the Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics brand. The strategic partnership with Eve & Co. allows us to expand our international reach to Canadian health and wellness consumers with our premium cannabis and CBD-focused products,” said founder, Dr. Andrew Kerklaan. “As a Canadian, I am proud to see our products launch at home.”
