 

Eve & Co Announces Licensing Agreement with Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 14:52  |  48   |   |   

Well-known CBD skincare brand distributed in the USA, UK and Europe bolsters Eve & Co’s product portfolio

STRATHROY, Ontario, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”), entered into a licensing agreement with Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics (the “Agreement”) on December 7, 2020.

The Agreement contemplates the exclusive right and license to manufacture, promote, distribute and sell the following products in Canada under the Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics brand, under the Eve & Co brand, or as co-branded products under the Eve & Co and Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics brands: Natural CBD Relief Cream, Natural CBD Relief Stick, Natural CBD Spray, Natural CBD Sleep Cream, Natural CBD Skin Cream, Natural CBD PMS Cream.

The Agreement also contemplates product development and marketing collaborations between Eve & Co and Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics and potential expansion beyond existing markets for the Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics brand presence in the United States, United Kingdom and, together with Eve & Co, Canada.

The term of the Agreement is for an initial five-year period, which commenced on December 7, 2020, with a further five-year option in favour of NMC and stipulates licensing royalties. The Company anticipates manufacturing and distributing cannabis-infused topicals to the Canadian market in the first quarter of 2021.

“We are delighted to partner with such a well-established and respected brand. Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics has developed a collection of effective cannabis topical products backed by a dedicated team ensuring quality and support,” said Melinda Rombouts, President & CEO of Eve & Co. “The introduction of Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics’ topical cannabis creams into Canada serves as an important milestone for both of our companies, and we look forward to expanding into a meaningful consumer segment.”

The addition of the Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics line of cannabis-infused topicals complements Eve & Co’s roster of 2.0 cannabis products. The Company previously announced that it had partnered with Colio Estate Wines to create a premium cannabis-infused beverage inspired by the Girls’ Night Out wine label.

“Launching into Canada is an important milestone for the Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics brand. The strategic partnership with Eve & Co. allows us to expand our international reach to Canadian health and wellness consumers with our premium cannabis and CBD-focused products,” said founder, Dr. Andrew Kerklaan. “As a Canadian, I am proud to see our products launch at home.”  

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eve & Co Announces Licensing Agreement with Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics Well-known CBD skincare brand distributed in the USA, UK and Europe bolsters Eve & Co’s product portfolioSTRATHROY, Ontario, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...