 

GWTI GTL System Yields High Value Chemicals, Vastly Improved ROI

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: GWTI), an advanced gas-to-liquids (GTL) technology development company, today revealed additional information regarding valuable outputs produced by the company’s proprietary G-Reformer catalyst reactor and Fischer-Tropsch (FT) technology which combine to form the “Greer-Wright” GTL solution.

Originally developed to convert natural gas into ultra-clean synthetic fuel, recent research and development activity has shown that the technology can also generate high-value chemicals and alcohols. The chemical outputs include n-Hexane, n-Heptane, n-Octane, n-Decane, n-Dodecane, and n-Tridecane. Alcohols produced include ethanol and methanol. The company has identified worldwide industrial demand for these outputs which will significantly improve the economic return on investment (ROI) of GTL plants that are based on GWTI’s technology. GWTI is a development-stage company with plans to commercialize its unique and patented technology.

These developments are the result of research and development conducted in conjunction with the University of Texas at Arlington. Prior joint efforts resulted in the development of a unique fractionation procedure that the company has named Fractional Thermal Oxidation (FTO). FTO utilizes GWTI’s proprietary reformer processes and catalysts to break down and transform natural gas carbon molecules into high-value chemicals and high cetane fuel as an offtake. The company’s technology is field-locatable and can process a variety of gas sources including pipeline gas, stranded gas, coal-bed methane, bio-gas, and flared gas.

Flared gas is an area where the company’s technology can reduce a significant amount of atmospheric carbon pollution. The World Bank has recognized the environmental cost of flaring and has formed the Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership (GGFR) consisting of oil companies, government agencies, and international organizations. The GGFR seeks to end routine gas flaring and eliminate this source of pollution.

The GWTI technology offers a solution to the gas flaring problem by converting flared natural gas into sulfur-free high cetane liquid fuels along with high-value chemicals and pure technical water. In Texas, where GWTI is based, the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) recently revised its rules for producers to further reduce flaring across the state.

