 

The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC FLES) Reports 23.5% Increase in 3rd Quarter Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC: FLES), the premiere online marketplace for automotive specialty equipment parts and accessories in the U.S., today reported total revenues of $2.33 million for its third quarter ended October 31, 2020, an increase of 23.50% from the previous year’s third quarter.

"Our results reflect an improving business environment and demonstrates our laser focus and discipline on managing costs, which is enabling us to deliver our best year ever," said Timothy Armes, CEO of The 4Less Group, Inc. "We were also able to accomplish our goal of restructuring our debt including removing approximately all of our $2.2 million of convertible debt, including both principal and accrued interest, in exchange for a promissory note of $1.2 million bearing interest at 12% and maturing August 28, 2022."

Net income increased to $1.10 million, from a loss of ($994k) from the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase in net income was driven by restructuring debt. Diluted earnings per share increased 101% to ($0.50) per share from loss of ($48.11) per share.

“We are pleased with our third quarter results, this reflects the tremendous efforts made by everyone in the company,” said Christopher Davenport, President of the 4Less Group’s wholly owned subsidiary Auto Parts 4Less, Inc. “This quarter we have also made great headway on the development of our automotive parts marketplace that we are presently on track to launch in mid-spring of 2021. Additionally, we are still very expectant and excited about the potential of it becoming a leading e-Commerce site in the estimated $23 billion e-tailing auto parts space."

About The 4Less Group, Inc.:
With the acquisition of the URL AutoParts4Less.com, OTC: FLES is focusing all of their efforts and resources on building out a flagship multi-vendor automotive parts marketplace with the potential to list and sell literally millions of parts that will include automotive specialty equipment parts and accessories, targeted "niche" web sites and potentially a used auto parts exchange one day as well.

Also visit: www.autoparts4Less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

For more information, contact:
Email: PR@The4LessCorp.com

Investor Relations:
Jon Stoddard
InvestorAcquisitionAdvisors.com
520-488-6704
jon@InvestorAcquisitionAdvisors.com

Michael N. Brette,J.D.
InvestorAcquisitionAdvisors.com
mikebrette@gmail.com
951-236-8473


The 4 Less Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC FLES) Reports 23.5% Increase in 3rd Quarter Sales LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC: FLES), the premiere online marketplace for automotive specialty equipment parts and accessories in the U.S., today reported total revenues of $2.33 million for its third …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Litchfield Hills Research Initiates Analyst Coverage of The 4Less Group Inc.