Fossil Group Comments on Armani Group Partnership

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) today issued the following statement regarding its continued partnership with the Armani Group. The two companies established a partnership in 1997, and under the current license agreements, Fossil Group designs and distributes products under the Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, and Emporio Armani Swiss brands.



“We are proud of our long-standing relationship with the Armani Group and our ability to drive innovation and strong growth for Emporio Armani, Emporio Armani Swiss, and Armani Exchange. We want to congratulate Giorgio Armani on the announcement of their collaboration with Parmigiani Fleurier under the Giorgio Armani brand,” said Fossil Group CEO Kosta Kartsotis. “The Giorgio Armani brand entering the exclusive luxury watch market will help to build brand equity, excitement, and energy for the entire watch industry.”