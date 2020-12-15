SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, announced today that Badreddin Edris, Ph.D., currently Chief Business Officer, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, and L. Mary Smith, Ph.D., currently Senior Vice President of Clinical Research and Development, has been promoted to Chief Development Officer.



“Badreddin and Mary have demonstrated exceptional leadership and execution in their respective roles, which have been critical to the growth of SpringWorks, and it is my great pleasure to announce their promotions,” said Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks. “They both embody SpringWorks’ core values, continuously looking for opportunities on behalf of the patients we ultimately work for. I look forward to partnering with them and the rest of our experienced leadership team as we advance our ten clinical development programs for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer.”