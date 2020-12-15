SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Executive Leadership Promotions
STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for
patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, announced today that Badreddin Edris, Ph.D., currently Chief Business Officer, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, and L. Mary Smith,
Ph.D., currently Senior Vice President of Clinical Research and Development, has been promoted to Chief Development Officer.
“Badreddin and Mary have demonstrated exceptional leadership and execution in their respective roles, which have been critical to the growth of SpringWorks, and it is my great pleasure to announce their promotions,” said Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks. “They both embody SpringWorks’ core values, continuously looking for opportunities on behalf of the patients we ultimately work for. I look forward to partnering with them and the rest of our experienced leadership team as we advance our ten clinical development programs for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer.”
Dr. Edris joined SpringWorks in 2018 as Chief Business Officer to lead the company’s corporate strategy, business development and intellectual property efforts. During his tenure, he has played a pivotal role in advancing the company’s strategy to develop nirogacestat as a cornerstone of BCMA combination therapy for multiple myeloma as well as in the company’s expansion into biomarker-defined metastatic solid tumors. Dr. Edris’ professional experience spans private and public equity investing, company formation and operations, corporate and business development, and strategic and product planning in the biotechnology industry. Prior to joining SpringWorks, Dr. Edris was an investment and operating professional on the private equity team at OrbiMed. Dr. Edris also co-founded and held operating roles at two OrbiMed portfolio companies, Silverback Therapeutics, where he was Chief Business Officer, and Edgewise Therapeutics, where he was Chief Operating Officer. Before OrbiMed, Dr. Edris was a management consultant at Bain & Company, where he collaborated with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on a range of strategic and operational projects. Dr. Edris received his Ph.D. in Genetics from Stanford University, where he was an NSF research fellow.
