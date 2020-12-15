 

Radius Health, Inc. Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 15:00  |  70   |   |   
  • Continued growth in net new patients for the month of November 2020
  • Company is on-track for record quarter in net revenue for TYMLOS-SC
  • Research Agreement reached with MGH in October 2020
  • Hired Head of Clinical Development for the abaloparatide molecule

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RDUS) provided a general business update on progress made since October 2020. The key areas of activity and progress are outlined below.

Commercial Progress

The Company’s focus on postmenopausal osteoporotic fracture patients continues to gain traction. In the month of November, a truncated sales month due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Radius added 1,326 net new patients. Net new patients are defined as those patients who have been prescribed TYMLOS-SC and subsequently received their first dose. This represents an 8.0% increase from the previous four-month trailing average.

The Company adjusted this comparative metric from a three-month trailing average to a four-month trailing average to incorporate any seasonal factors more broadly, such as holidays, as well as COVID-19.

The current fourth quarter 2020 forecast for TYMLOS-SC net revenue projects a record quarter for the product since its launch. The previous quarterly net revenue high of $56,700,000 was reported in fourth quarter 2019.

Research Progress

Radius has entered into a discovery research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). The Radius team of scientists will work with Marc Wein, MD, PhD, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and an endocrinologist with a clinical focus on osteoporosis and metabolic bone diseases.

The core of the collaboration is to evaluate efficacy, safety, and specificity of small molecules as potential oral anabolic treatment for a broad array of musculoskeletal diseases. The area of focus includes salt inducible kinases and SIK inhibitors.

Radius has an exclusive option to license the IP as the collaboration progresses.

Talent Progress

Peter Butler, MD, FACE has been hired as Executive Director and Head of Clinical Development for the abaloparatide program. Dr. Butler is board certified in both Internal Medicine as well as Endocrinology and had a fellowship in Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland.

Seite 1 von 4
Radius Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Radius Health, Inc. Provides Business Update Continued growth in net new patients for the month of November 2020Company is on-track for record quarter in net revenue for TYMLOS-SCResearch Agreement reached with MGH in October 2020Hired Head of Clinical Development for the abaloparatide …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
542
Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS)...eine neue Perle?