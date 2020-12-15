 

Oriental Culture Holding LTD Announces Pricing of $20.26 Million Underwritten Initial Public Offering

Hong Kong, China, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (“OCG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCG), a leading online provider focusing on collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, today announced the pricing of its underwritten initial public offering of 5,065,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $20.26 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. All of the ordinary shares are being offered by the Company. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading today, December 15, 2020, under the ticker symbol “OCG.”

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 45 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an additional 759,750 shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on December 17, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

ViewTrade Securities, Inc., a global provider of brokerage, investment banking, corporate/advisory and trading platform services, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-234654) relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on December 1, 2020. The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a final prospectus, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from ViewTrade Securities, Inc. via email: IB@Viewtrade.com or standard mail at ViewTrade Securities, Inc., 7280 W Palmetto Park Rd, #310, Boca Raton, FL 33433, Attn: Prospectus Department.  In addition, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

