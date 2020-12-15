 

Zomedica to Remain Domiciled in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 14:53  |  66   |   |   

Progress Continuing Toward Commercialization of TRUFORMA

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, today announced that while a majority of shareholders voted at its Special Virtual-Only Meeting of Shareholders held on December 15, 2020 in favor of the Company’s proposed domestication to Delaware, shareholders failed to approve the proposal by the necessary 2/3 vote and therefore the domestication will not be implemented.

"I would like to sincerely thank our many shareholders who supported management's recommendation and voted in favor of the domestication of Zomedica, which would have enabled management to achieve a significant cost savings for the Company," stated Robert Cohen, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica. Because the domestication proposal failed to receive the votes required for approval, the implementation of a new stock option plan will not occur even though it was approved by the requisite majority vote at the meeting.  The Company will continue to use its present stock option plan to grant options to its personnel. Mr. Cohen further stated that, "Remaining a Canadian company will have no impact whatsoever on our upcoming commercial release of TRUFORMA, planned for March 30, 2021.  Management, as well as all employees of Zomedica, continues to be focused on that release, as evidenced by the recently announced "launch team" that has been put in place.  We look forward to providing additional updates as we prepare for this exciting event.”

Protected by approximately 70 issued and pending patents, the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform uses Bulk Acoustic Wave (“BAW”) technology, developed by Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO), to provide a non-optical and fluorescence-free detection system for use at the point-of-care. BAW technology, also used in cell phones and in the world’s most advanced radar and communications systems, is an extremely reliable and precise technology. Zomedica expects to begin commercial sales of TRUFORMA on March 30, 2021.

About Zomedica
Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for dogs and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica’s mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zomedica to Remain Domiciled in Canada Progress Continuing Toward Commercialization of TRUFORMAANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...