 

Duck Creek Technologies Congratulates Liberty Mutual's Wesley Hyatt and AIG's Kym McCleerey on Being Named 2020 Women in Insurance Leadership Award Honorees

Boston, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is pleased to congratulate Wesley Hyatt, SVP & Manager of Workers Compensation Claims and Managed Care at Liberty Mutual, and Kym McCleerey, COO of North America General Insurance at AIG, on being honored with 2020 Women in Insurance Leadership Awards by Digital Insurance.

Like many leading executives adapting their organizations to the digital age, Hyatt is currently leading a charge to digitally transform Liberty’s workers’ compensation business, working in concert with Duck Creek on a modernization initiative for the insurer’s claims processing system. But her leadership and advocacy for the injured worker came first. Hyatt spearheaded the OneVoice initiative, which aimed to refine the language used in discussing the workers’ compensation claim process with injured employees.

“Empathy is important in any line of business, but it's extra important in workers' compensation because you're actually dealing with an employee and they see Liberty Mutual as an extension of their employer,” Hyatt explained. “Even if somebody gets hurt in their personal life, navigating medical treatment can be confusing and workers' comp adds yet more complexity.”

McCleerey focuses first on fostering confidence in her staff’s abilities and supporting their decisions and initiatives. “I give my folks the tools and vision they need to do their job and let them do it, letting them know I’ll be behind them and supporting the decisions they make,” she said. “I want everyone internally to want my people for job openings, projects, and information. If my folks are moving into different units, it’s because I’m doing my job and helping them build skills that everybody wants.”

And with her empowered team, McCleerey is having a tremendous impact within her company. She leads the formation of AIG’s data and digital workflow strategies in North America, accelerating the company’s progress towards achieving sustainable operational objectives. This includes laying the foundations and building the framework for an operating infrastructure to improve efficiencies in the underwriting process.

“On behalf of the entire Duck Creek team, we congratulate Wesley Hyatt and Kym McCleerey on their leadership achievements and look forward to working with them as they continue to innovate and lead their teams toward ever-greater success and digital transformation,” said Michael Jackowski, CEO of Duck Creek Technologies.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

Media Contact:
Paul Rechichi
Racepoint Global
617-624-3295
prechichi@racepointglobal.com 

CONTACT: Sam A. Shay
Duck Creek Technologies
+1 (857) 201-5784
sam.shay@duckcreek.com

