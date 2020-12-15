Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds Announces Updated Branding Strategy to Accompany Change in Executive Leadership

“As the CBD industry continues to expand exponentially throughout the world, especially in the US and Latin America, we saw an opportunity to further leverage Raul Elizalde's tremendous experience in the CBD industry by positioning him as the sole CEO of HempMeds. This is an exciting new direction for the Company which comes with new initiatives and activities such as updated branding, new products and digital events in 2021,” said HempMeds Co-Founder Michelle Sides. “We are confident that consumers will respond positively to the new HempMeds branding as we continue pushing the industry forward as have since founding the company to help trailblaze the CBD market many years ago.”

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds has launched the rebranding of its globally recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products as part of its recent shift in consumer strategy and executive leadership.

The HempMeds rebranding includes a new website, updated Company logos, new product formulations and refreshed packaging that aim to serve as more consumer-friendly, easy to understand and appeal to a wide audience. As part of the rebranding, the Company will be reformulating its RSHO product line, which helped launch the global CBD industry, for increased absorption. The Company is also revealing two new products, one containing cannabigerol (CBG) and one containing cannabinol (CBN). The new products will expand the Company’s cannabinoid offerings and appeal to consumers’ changing demand.

“After many years of fighting for broadened access to CBD around the globe, cannabinoids have finally been accepted into mainstream culture in the U.S. and other countries around the world,” said HempMeds CEO Raul Elizalde. “With this rebranding, we aim to show that we are constantly changing to match the world’s shift toward CBD and that our products are meant for use by all consumers while maintaining our high quality.”

Additionally, HempMeds is in the process of selecting highly respected professionals for its Medical Advisory Board, which will aid in advising the Company’s expansion.

View the updated HempMeds website at https://hempmedspx.com/ and shop the entire line of HempMeds’s newly rebranded products at https://hempmedspx.com/cbd-oil-products/.