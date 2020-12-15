 

Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 15:00  |  81   |   |   

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The psychedelics market is currently navigating a similar legal situation to the one the cannabis market found itself in for many years. Psychedelics are not legal for recreational use in Canada or the United States, yet medical research on the efficiency of such products may help reduce some of the stigma around them. In fact, some major developments have already begun to change the landscape for the better in this market. For example, earlier in 2019, the state of Colorado became the first state to decriminalize Magic Mushrooms (mushrooms containing psilocybin), taking the substance on a similar path to legalization as that of cannabis. Then, in November 2019, the FDA awarded the second Breakthrough Therapy designation to non-profit Usona Institute, which is studying the effects of psilocybin as an anti-depressant. Currently, despite the obstacles imposed by the legal status for such products, the psychedelic drugs market is expected to expand with a CAGR of 16.3%, reaching USD 6,859.95 Million by 2027, according to Data Bridge Market Research. Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTC: MYCOF) (CSE: MYCO), Havn Life Sciences Inc. (OTC: HAVLF), Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (OTC: RVVTF), Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTC: MMEDF), Hollister Biosciences Inc. (OTC: HSTRF)

In recent years, there has been a significant flow of new information describing the effects of psychedelic compounds on the brain. For instance, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences published data that helped explain that, under the influence of psilocybin, one of such active compounds often found in various types of mushrooms, the brain creates a feedback loop of neuron activity and neurotransmitter release (the chemical messengers that neurons use to communicate). According to the study, this provides an understanding of why psilocybin is showing considerable promise as a therapeutic intervention for neuropsychiatric disorders including depression, anxiety, and addiction. "Using this model will be crucial for truly understanding how psilocybin can rebalance neuropsychiatric disorders such as treatment-resistant depression and addiction," Morten Kringlebach, the study's first author and a senior research fellow at the University of Oxford, explained according to Inverse.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The psychedelics market is currently navigating a similar legal situation to the one the cannabis market found itself in for many years. Psychedelics are not legal for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microsoft and Warner Bros. Pictures Assemble All-Star Team in LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and Xbox to Celebrate Gaming and Coding Education Inspired By The Upcoming Animated, Live-Action Adventure 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 800 Million ...
IDTechEx Discuss the Implications of the European Commission's Proposed Regulations on Li-ion ...
TIDAL Extends Holiday Cheer With 4 Months of Any TIDAL Plan For $4 Limited-Time Offer
Inverter Generator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 2.8 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
The Sputnik V vaccine's efficacy is confirmed at 91.4% based on data analysis of the final control ...
Israel-Africa Agri-Tech conference hears of huge opportunities for Israeli tech companies on the ...
How Remote Patient Monitoring is Improving Cardiovascular Disease Patient Outcomes, Reports ...
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Expiry of Forbearance Agreements
Global Online Recruitment Software Market will grow to US$ 1795.02 Mn by 2028 at 5.9% CAGR - says ...
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments