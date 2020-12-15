 

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Worth $ 18.01 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 28.56% CAGR

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment, growing awareness for brain fitness and continuous technological advancements in the healthcare industry are the factors that are primarily driving the market

Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by type (Pen- and Paper-Based Assessment, Hosted Assessment, and Biometrics Assessment), by Component (Solution and Services), by Application (Clinical Trials, Brain Training, Classroom Learning, Corporate Learning, Research), and Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market was valued at USD 3.10 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.01 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.56% from 2021 to 2027.

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Overview

The global cognitive assessment and training market is principally driven by the rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment. Gamification is a moderately new trend that concentrates on employing game mechanics to non-game settings for engaging audiences and combining a little fun into normal activities besides creating motivational and cognitive benefits. Various sectors such as corporate and education, have taken benefits from the potential of gamification. Growing awareness for brain fitness and continuous technological advancements in the healthcare industry are some other important factors that are propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rise in the aging population and raised healthcare spending is also expected to be another crucial driver for industry growth over the foreseeable future. Furthermore, dementia is one of the primary neurological diseases globally and the capability of these solutions to identify such neurological disorders is further supporting the market growth.

