HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Capital Increase

HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO AG acquires 'M1 Aesthetics GmbH' from M1 Kliniken AG - Contribution of the company within the scope of a capital increase in kind of HAEMATO AG



15.12.2020

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, 15.12.2020 - M1 Kliniken AG and HAEMATO AG today signed a contract for the acquisition of all shares in M1 Aesthetics GmbH by HAEMATO AG. M1 Kliniken AG will contribute M1 Aesthetics GmbH to HAEMATO AG within the scope of a capital increase through contribution in kind. For this purpose, the Management Board of HAEMATO AG decided today with the approval of the Supervisory Board to increase the company's share capital by EUR 2,467,201 to EUR 4,753,916 by issuing 2,467,201 new shares of HAEMATO AG through a capital increase against contribution in kind under exclusion of the subscription right of the shareholders by using the existing authorised capital. The new shares will be subscribed and taken over exclusively by M1 Kliniken AG. The transaction will be implemented with effect from 1.01.2021. After completion of the transaction, M1 Kliniken AG will hold a total of 75.8% of the share capital of HAEMATO AG.

With this transaction, M1 Kliniken AG is pursuing its strategy to focus the company on the beauty treatment business, which began in mid-2020, while the trading and product business will be bundled in the subsidiary HAEMATO AG. In addition the combination of the product and trading activities of M1 Aesthetics under the umbrella of HAEMATO AG, it is the long-term strategy of the M1 Kliniken Group to increase the vertical integration of its own activities. To this end, it is intended to establish a selection of high-quality treatment products (hyaluronic acid and botulinum toxin) as a "M1 private label" in the medium term and thereby strengthen the earning power, especially in the entry-level price segment.

Mr. Patrick Brenske, member of the board of HAEMATO AG comments the transaction as follows: "On the basis of the manufacturing license according to §13 AMG (German drug laws) and the ISO-certification 13485 HAEMATO AG has an ideal platform for the development and approval of drugs and medical products. Through this platform we can effectively support the long-term strategy of M1 Kliniken AG in the area of private label developments. At the same time, through M1-Aesthetics we gain access to a business segment that opens up significant earnings potential for our company".