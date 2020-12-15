DGAP-News M1 Kliniken AG disposes subsidiary 'M1 Aesthetics GmbH' to HAEMATO AG - Transfer of the holding of the company within the scope of a capital increase in kind of HAEMATO AG AG:
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Investment/Disposal
M1 Kliniken AG disposes subsidiary "M1 Aesthetics GmbH" to HAEMATO AG - Transfer of the holding of the company within the scope of a capital increase in kind of HAEMATO AG
With this transaction, M1 Kliniken AG is pursuing its strategy to focus the company on the beauty treatment business, which began in mid-2020, while the trading and product business will be bundled in the subsidiary HAEMATO AG. In addition the combination of the product and trading activities of M1 Aesthetics under the umbrella of HAEMATO AG, it is the long-term strategy of the M1 Kliniken Group to increase the vertical integration of its own activities. To this end, it is intended to establish a selection of high-quality treatment products (hyaluronic acid and botulinum toxin) as a "M1 private label" in the medium term and thereby strengthen the earning power, especially in the entry-level price segment.
