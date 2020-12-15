 

DGAP-Adhoc HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO AG acquires 'M1 Aesthetics GmbH' from M1 Kliniken AG - Contribution of the company within the scope of a capital increase in kind of HAEMATO AG

Berlin, 15.12.2020 - M1 Kliniken AG and HAEMATO AG today signed a contract for the acquisition of all shares in M1 Aesthetics GmbH by HAEMATO AG. M1 Kliniken AG will contribute M1 Aesthetics GmbH to HAEMATO AG within the scope of a capital increase through contribution in kind. For this purpose, the Management Board of HAEMATO AG decided today with the approval of the Supervisory Board to increase the company's share capital by EUR 2,467,201 to EUR 4,753,916 by issuing 2,467,201 new shares of HAEMATO AG through a capital increase against contribution in kind under exclusion of the subscription right of the shareholders by using the existing authorised capital. The new shares will be subscribed and taken over exclusively by M1 Kliniken AG. The transaction will be implemented with effect from 1.1.2021. After completion of the transaction, M1 Kliniken AG will hold a total of 75.8% of the share capital of HAEMATO AG.

M1 Aesthetics GmbH was valued on the basis of an IDW-S1 expert opinion with an enterprise value of a good € 58 million. The new HAEMATO shares were issued at a reference price of €23.55 per share, which corresponds to the volume-weighted average price of HAEMATO AG in the Xetra trading system in the period from 27.11.2020 to 9.12.2020.

In 2019 M1 Aesthetics GmbH reported sales of about 51 million Euro and an EBIT of almost 7 million Euro. For 2020, M1 Aesthetics GmbH is expecting sales of a good EUR 30 million and an EBIT of approximately EUR 4 million - also due to corona effects, among other things. A further increase in earnings is expected in the coming years.

About the HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company. The business activities focus on the growth markets of high-priced special pharmaceuticals. The focus is on therapies for cancer, HIV and other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag

