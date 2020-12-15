 

Intel Editorial We Must Collaborate, Not Compete, on Diversity

The following is an opinion editorial by Dawn Jones, acting chief diversity and inclusion officer at Intel Corporation.

An infographic shows Intel Corporation's global employment by gender, as of October 2020. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

2020 has been a transformative year. It is causing us to think differently about the challenges we face as an industry. Open sharing of our data has enabled Intel to both celebrate progress and confront setbacks. It’s our responsibility to keep raising the bar on transparency for ourselves and the industry.

No matter where we stand today, we must do more – at Intel, but also collectively. As an industry, we are often working in silos rather than collaborating on diversity and inclusion — whether it’s data sharing, culture and policy, innovations and problem solving, particularly as it relates to a small and visible subset of talent.

Today, Intel released its latest representation data and 2019 pay data in EEO-1 format. Although the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is not requiring employers to file EEO-1 pay data due to the current COVID-19 environment, we felt it was important to not only continue to collect the data, but to disclose it publicly. To make substantial progress, we must be transparent with our data to hold ourselves accountable and encourage industrywide action.

This year, we improved in some areas and declined in others. We progressed globally in our advancement of women in experienced and senior positions and saw significant growth among our Latinx and veteran populations. However, we also saw a decline in our overall U.S. representation of women.

Our U.S. pay data shows fewer women and underrepresented groups at the company’s most senior levels, and therefore at the most highly compensated levels. White and Asian men make up many of our executive, senior director and manager positions in the highest EEO-1 pay categories, while more women and underrepresented groups hold fewer senior roles and therefore fill lower pay categories.

Over the past decade, Intel has reached full representation in its U.S. workforce for women and underrepresented minorities, two years ahead of schedule. In addition, we’ve achieved global gender pay equity and continued to maintain race/ethnicity pay equity in the U.S., over the past three years. We’ve also met our goal to increase annual spending with diverse suppliers to $1 billion and reached 5 million women through our technology empowerment programs. Data transparency is core to assessing where we still have more work to do.

