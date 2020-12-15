Data I/O Announces Support for NXP EdgeLock SE050 on SentriX Product Creator Software Tool Suite

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for security ICs, microcontrollers and memory devices and NXP Semiconductors have collaborated to support NXP’s EdgeLock SE050 secure element using Data I/O’s SentriX security deployment as-a-Service. The collaboration enables Data I/O’s SentriX Product Creator software tool to simplify the deployment of IoT security by OEMs.

IoT is enabling a multitude of revenue generating applications that compel OEMs to protect their brand and deliver secure products. Designing robust hardware-based security into connected devices provides the best protection. Designing and manufacturing secure devices can be costly and complex, typically utilizing disparate and custom software tools. The SentriX Product Creator tool simplifies IoT security by delivering pre-configured security deployment profiles for the most popular IoT use cases such as cloud onboarding, secure boot, access control, device authenticity and others. The SentriX Product Creator tool offers OEMs customizable but pre-configured security profiles based on the most popular features supported on the EdgeLock SE050 device saving time and effort and avoiding potential pitfalls during security deployment definition. The profile definitions completed using the SentriX Product Creator tool are securely transferred for device provisioning to a secure programming and distribution center. The combination of Data I/O’s SentriX platform and NXP’s EdgeLock SE050 family provides hardware-based security robustness, design flexibility and manufacturing production ease of use.

“As the IoT market expands, OEMs of all sizes must have a simple, cost-effective and streamlined method to enable hardware-based security. We are excited to collaborate with NXP to simplify IoT security deployment with support for the EdgeLock SE050 secure element on Data I/O’s SentriX platform,” said Michael Tidwell, vice president of marketing and business development of Data I/O Corporation. “The SentriX security deployment service enables OEMs to provision a hardware-based root-of-trust in the EdgeLock SE050 device at production scale but at a chip package level prior to shipping the device to a manufacturing line. Because Data I/O provides the SentriX platform as-a-service to component distributors and programming centers, its capability is available to OEMs with low minimum order quantities but scales to very high volume.”