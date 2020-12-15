 

fuboTV Now Available in Market on VIDAA Smart OS

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), the sports-first live TV streaming platform, has officially launched on Hisense Smart TVs with the VIDAA Smart operating system, giving consumers instant access to live sports and entertainment through one click on the Hisense remote control. The partnership was previously announced at CES 2020.

fuboTV comes pre-installed in every model of the new Hisense 9602 smart TV with the VIDAA Smart operating system now available online and in stores exclusively at Wal-Mart locations across the country. The Hisense 9602 remote control also comes with a ‘Sports’ button that brings consumers directly to fubo Sports Network, fuboTV’s linear sports channel, so they can start streaming for free right away. fubo Sports Network features live sports, award-winning original programming, sports movies and documentaries.

From there, subscribers to fuboTV can log in to their accounts to watch over 100+ sports, news and entertainment live TV channels, stream over 30,000 VOD movies/TV shows and stay informed on the latest news through their local TV networks.

fuboTV’s most popular product features are integrated into the VIDAA Smart OS, including:

  • Browse: Users can flip through other channels while watching live video. They can also browse recommended sports, news and entertainment content - both live and on demand.
  • Record Series: This recently launched feature lets users DVR entire series, including upcoming episodes, with one click.
  • Manage Recordings: Users can monitor their available cloud DVR storage via a progress bar. All DVR content is available until the user deletes it.
  • Profiles: Up to six users within a subscription can personalize their fuboTV experience. Each user can create their own profile, favorite channels (which sets the preferred order of how channels appear in the Electronic Program Guide) and DVR the content they want to watch.

“Our partnership with VIDAA gives consumers access to live sports, news and entertainment including 4K streams,” said Min Kim, vice president, business development, fuboTV. “fuboTV is synonymous with sports, and we’re excited to bring fans straight into the action with the dedicated “Sports” button on Hisense remotes. The VIDAA platform has created a seamless viewing experience for cord-cutters, and we’re thrilled to be bringing fuboTV to their users.”

