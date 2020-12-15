fuboTV Now Available in Market on VIDAA Smart OS

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), the sports-first live TV streaming platform, has officially launched on Hisense Smart TVs with the VIDAA Smart operating system, giving consumers instant access to live sports and entertainment through one click on the Hisense remote control. The partnership was previously announced at CES 2020.

fuboTV comes pre-installed in every model of the new Hisense 9602 smart TV with the VIDAA Smart operating system now available online and in stores exclusively at Wal-Mart locations across the country. The Hisense 9602 remote control also comes with a ‘Sports’ button that brings consumers directly to fubo Sports Network, fuboTV’s linear sports channel, so they can start streaming for free right away. fubo Sports Network features live sports, award-winning original programming, sports movies and documentaries.