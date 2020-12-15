Model N Welcomes Manisha Shetty Gulati as New Board Member

“Manisha has deep experience across the life sciences and healthcare landscape, with a strong understanding of these dynamic, complex markets both in the US and internationally,” commented Model N’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Blessing. “She also brings a unique mix of strategic industry thinking along with passion and leadership to the board and we are excited to have her join the team.”

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced the appointment of Manisha Shetty Gulati, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Clarify Health Solutions, to its Board of Directors.

Gulati has a strong background working with leading life science companies to build strategies that drive growth and operational excellence. She currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Clarify Health Solutions, an innovative enterprise analytics company that empowers healthcare organizations to deliver better care and therapies through actionable insights. As COO, Manisha oversees the payer, provider and life sciences businesses. In addition, Gulati leads Clarify’s product management team which has successfully launched five new software applications since she joined. Under her leadership, the company’s customer impact team has delivered strong value for Clarify’s customers which has resulted in industry-leading customer satisfaction.

Prior to joining Clarify, Gulati was a partner at McKinsey and Company, working with the Life Science, Medical Products and Health Systems practices in the US and EMEA. She also led McKinsey’s Health Tech group in the US and the McKinsey Outcomes Center in Europe. Prior to McKinsey, Manisha worked in international development and global public health at Acumen; the United Nations Development Programme in Ethiopia; and the American India Foundation in Delhi. She is also vice chair of the board of ReSurge International, a global nonprofit that provides access to life-changing reconstructive surgical care to patients in lower-income countries with the greatest need.

“I am thrilled to join the board of Model N at this exciting time,” said Gulati. “Model N empowers its customers to maximize revenue while maintaining regulatory compliance and streamlining operations, all of which are critical capabilities in today’s marketplace. As a board member, I look forward to working with Model N to achieve its next phase of profitable growth and helping to shape the company’s strategic direction.”

Gulati received a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School, a Master of Public Administration degree from the Harvard Kennedy School, and a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Harvard College.

About Model N

