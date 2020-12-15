 

Model N Welcomes Manisha Shetty Gulati as New Board Member

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 15:00  |   |   |   

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced the appointment of Manisha Shetty Gulati, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Clarify Health Solutions, to its Board of Directors.

“Manisha has deep experience across the life sciences and healthcare landscape, with a strong understanding of these dynamic, complex markets both in the US and internationally,” commented Model N’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Blessing. “She also brings a unique mix of strategic industry thinking along with passion and leadership to the board and we are excited to have her join the team.”

Gulati has a strong background working with leading life science companies to build strategies that drive growth and operational excellence. She currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Clarify Health Solutions, an innovative enterprise analytics company that empowers healthcare organizations to deliver better care and therapies through actionable insights. As COO, Manisha oversees the payer, provider and life sciences businesses. In addition, Gulati leads Clarify’s product management team which has successfully launched five new software applications since she joined. Under her leadership, the company’s customer impact team has delivered strong value for Clarify’s customers which has resulted in industry-leading customer satisfaction.

Prior to joining Clarify, Gulati was a partner at McKinsey and Company, working with the Life Science, Medical Products and Health Systems practices in the US and EMEA. She also led McKinsey’s Health Tech group in the US and the McKinsey Outcomes Center in Europe. Prior to McKinsey, Manisha worked in international development and global public health at Acumen; the United Nations Development Programme in Ethiopia; and the American India Foundation in Delhi. She is also vice chair of the board of ReSurge International, a global nonprofit that provides access to life-changing reconstructive surgical care to patients in lower-income countries with the greatest need.

“I am thrilled to join the board of Model N at this exciting time,” said Gulati. “Model N empowers its customers to maximize revenue while maintaining regulatory compliance and streamlining operations, all of which are critical capabilities in today’s marketplace. As a board member, I look forward to working with Model N to achieve its next phase of profitable growth and helping to shape the company’s strategic direction.”

Gulati received a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School, a Master of Public Administration degree from the Harvard Kennedy School, and a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Harvard College.

About Model N

Model N enables life sciences and high tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutions purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

Model N Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Model N Welcomes Manisha Shetty Gulati as New Board Member Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced the appointment of Manisha Shetty Gulati, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Clarify Health Solutions, to its Board of Directors. “Manisha has deep …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Waste Management Announces Plan to Increase its Quarterly Dividend Rate and a Refreshed Share ...
FDA Approves Genentech’s Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) Shorter 2-Hour Infusion for Relapsing and Primary ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Model N to Present at Upcoming Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
17.11.20
Model N’s Fall 2020 Release for Life Sciences: New Features Streamline Pricing, Operations, Compliance and Cloud Deployment
16.11.20
Model N's Fall 2020 Release for High Tech Offers Expanded AI/ML, Price Optimization and Channel Network Features