Peak Season Continues Into the New Year as Holiday Shoppers Make Returns and Post-Holiday Shopping Plans

Ware2Go , the UPS (NYSE:UPS) founded on-demand fulfillment network and integrated tech platform enabling merchants of any size to offer one-to-two-day shipping, today announced a second round of survey results predicting robust post-holiday spending and returns. With 92% of Americans saying they will participate in post-holiday shopping this year, a substantial increase over the typical 72%, merchants can expect heavy sales and a higher return rate both pre- and post-holiday season.

After ten months of pandemic precautions, quarantines and changing digital habits, 83% of survey respondents said they plan to do more online shopping for holiday gifts this year compared with last. Overall, that means 70% will be shopping online exclusively or combo — both online and in-person — shopping.

Respondents vary regarding how quickly they plan to jump back into shopping after the holiday season:

31% intend to shop within a few days after the holidays

34% plan to shop within the month of January

23% say they will wait 2-3 months before shopping again.

Ware2Go CEO Steve Denton explained, “Shipping carriers like UPS are hitting new peak volumes this holiday season already, and, with the anticipated post-holiday shopping season following, we can expect to see those volumes pushing well into January. With 63% of consumers planning to purchase from new brands, this holiday season presents an opportunity for sellers to build a new loyal customer base if they meet customer expectations for eCommerce delivery. With 99% on-time delivery rates, Ware2Go is giving merchants a competitive edge at a time when many retailers are struggling to keep up with demand.”

Return Policies Sway Consumers’ Choices

With holiday eCommerce return rates hovering around 30%, merchants should consider the returns process when building both their selling and operational strategies. In fact, among survey respondents, a 61% majority say an online merchant’s return policy is very important to their decision to make a purchase, and another 34% say it’s somewhat important. Only 6% are indifferent.

Just over half (51%) of Americans have purchased a gift for someone and then returned it before gifting it. While their reasons varied, responses revealed that many returns are preventable:

35% say that the item was not as pictured or described

33% say that it took too long to arrive

31% report that the fit wasn’t right

31% ordered multiple options to compare

How Americans return purchases and how quickly they act are noteworthy data for retailers, too. A plurality, 47%, favor in-store returns, but 35% still prefer to return through the mail. For the most part, Americans act swiftly to return gifts they don’t plan to keep: 24% return in less than 1 week, 33% return in 1-2 weeks, and 18% take 2 weeks to 1 month to return.