 

Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Covia Holdings Corporation f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of purchasers of Covia Holdings Corporation and/or Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (OTC:CVIAQ) securities between March 15, 2016 and June 29, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Plagens v. Deckard, No. 20-cv-02744, and is assigned to Judge Dan A. Polster. The Covia class action lawsuit charges certain Covia and Fairmount Santrol officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Covia or Fairmount Santrol securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Covia class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Covia class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Covia class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Covia class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Covia class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Covia class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Michael Albert of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at malbert@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Covia class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than February 8, 2021.

Covia provides minerals and materials solutions for the industrial and energy markets, including producing proprietary sand for use in fracking. On June 30, 2020, the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) delisted Covia stock and now Covia’s shares trade over the counter under the ticker symbol CVIAQ. Before a merger with Unimin Corporation in June 2018, shares of Fairmount Santrol traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol FMSA. On June 1, 2018, Fairmount Santrol and Unimin entered a strategic combination, whereupon Fairmount Santrol shareholders received approximately $0.73 in cash consideration and .2 shares of Covia for each share of Fairmount Santrol held. In the 2010s, fracking became widely accepted and brought the United States closer to energy independence. Sand, used as a proppant, is an integral component of fracking. Proppant sand became a growing business. In a competitive industry, Covia/Fairmont Santrol differentiated itself with its purportedly high-quality fracking sand. Covia/Fairmont Santrol marketed the new products to the biggest drillers. Drillers paid a premium at the time for specialized sand from Fairmount Santrol and other producers, seeking to improve output by any means. At its peak price in the mid-2010s, a type of sand that had grains coated with resin went for $250 per ton, a markup of $150 per ton over the cost of raw sand.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Covia Holdings Corporation f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of purchasers of Covia Holdings Corporation and/or Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (OTC:CVIAQ) securities between March …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Waste Management Announces Plan to Increase its Quarterly Dividend Rate and a Refreshed Share ...
FDA Approves Genentech’s Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) Shorter 2-Hour Infusion for Relapsing and Primary ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity