Teradata Extends Hybrid Multi-Cloud Capabilities as Customers Move More Workloads to the Cloud

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced it is extending the hybrid multi-cloud capability of Vantage, enabling customers to access data and analytics across heterogeneous technologies and public cloud providers with new cloud-native capabilities. With the latest release of Teradata QueryGrid, Teradata customers can connect to a vast array of new data sources regardless of where the data resides – in the cloud, on multiple clouds, on-premises, or any combination thereof – for timely and cost-effective analytics.

As organizations increasingly move all or part of their data infrastructure to the cloud or multiple clouds, the number of different data sources and processing engines continues to increase, as does the demand for timely access to data. Companies need to be able to connect to, access and combine information from all data environments at the same time, and at scale, to enable truly effective analytics. This scalable, parallel access to data sources helps companies leverage data as their greatest asset, providing them the information they need to make the best business decisions possible.

“Our customers are the largest and most complex companies in the world, and their data infrastructure and processing environments reflect this complexity. When it comes to these enterprises, it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach to data analytics. They require the ability to query multiple data sources across any environment – in the cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid or on-premises – at the same time, without sacrificing speed or accuracy, and at the lowest possible cost,” said Hillary Ashton, Chief Product Officer at Teradata. “With these cloud-native updates to Vantage’s high-speed data fabric, we continue to give our customers the utmost choice and flexibility in how and when they choose to access their data, while also eliminating data movement and increasing performance – optimizing cost and delivering analytics that matter.”

In addition to providing customers with parallel access to data at scale, Teradata QueryGrid also gives companies the ability to dynamically access data in hybrid and multi-cloud environments and push processing down to where the data resides, thereby reducing data movement, decreasing costs, and reducing time to query. This is especially useful when accessing data in cloud environments where there is an egress fee for exporting out data.