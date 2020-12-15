 

Aragon Research Positions Dropbox in the Leader Section of the Globe for Digital Work Hubs, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

Dropbox today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Leader section of the Globe for Digital Work Hubs, 2021 for the second year in a row.1

Dropbox is the one place to keep work moving and is focused on building tools that help teams streamline their work, prioritize their day, and stay connected to move work forward. Given the dramatic shift to distributed work in 2020, and following the company’s recent Dropbox Spaces 2.0 announcement, we believe that being placed in the Leader section of this year’s Globe validates the need for a “more integrated work experience.”

The Aragon Research Globe rigorously analyzes specific markets and their component vendors based on strategy, performance, and reach. According to the 2021 report, “The remote work era is here, and with it, a need for teams to be creative… digital work hubs offer a way to streamline work that can help to achieve business results faster. Even in 2020, the investments in better communication and collaboration capabilities has helped to maintain the levels of engagement that in the past were done face-to-face. However, the need for more tools to enable the workforce to be more organized is driving a demand for full digital work hubs.”

“We believe that being positioned in the leader section of this year’s Globe for Digital Work Hubs is a validation of the work we’ve done to expand and strengthen our ecosystem and iterate on Dropbox Spaces, the virtual workspace that brings projects and teams together,” says Asha Thurthi, vice president and general manager, new business at Dropbox. “We look forward to expanding the availability of Spaces next year so more teams can benefit from a single collaborative workspace."

Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Dropbox

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 600 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.

  1. Aragon Research. "The Aragon Research Globe for Digital Work Hubs, 2021" by Jim Lundy, December 10, 2020.

Dropbox Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Dropbox plant IPO
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aragon Research Positions Dropbox in the Leader Section of the Globe for Digital Work Hubs, 2021 Dropbox today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Leader section of the Globe for Digital Work Hubs, 2021 for the second year in a row.1 Dropbox is the one place to keep work moving and is focused on building tools that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Waste Management Announces Plan to Increase its Quarterly Dividend Rate and a Refreshed Share ...
FDA Approves Genentech’s Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) Shorter 2-Hour Infusion for Relapsing and Primary ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Dropbox Goes All in on Remote Work: Unveils New Features and Tools for Distributed Teams

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
15
Dropbox plant IPO