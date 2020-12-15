Aragon Research Positions Dropbox in the Leader Section of the Globe for Digital Work Hubs, 2021

Dropbox is the one place to keep work moving and is focused on building tools that help teams streamline their work, prioritize their day, and stay connected to move work forward. Given the dramatic shift to distributed work in 2020, and following the company’s recent Dropbox Spaces 2.0 announcement, we believe that being placed in the Leader section of this year’s Globe validates the need for a “more integrated work experience.”

Dropbox today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Leader section of the Globe for Digital Work Hubs, 2021 for the second year in a row. 1

The Aragon Research Globe rigorously analyzes specific markets and their component vendors based on strategy, performance, and reach. According to the 2021 report, “The remote work era is here, and with it, a need for teams to be creative… digital work hubs offer a way to streamline work that can help to achieve business results faster. Even in 2020, the investments in better communication and collaboration capabilities has helped to maintain the levels of engagement that in the past were done face-to-face. However, the need for more tools to enable the workforce to be more organized is driving a demand for full digital work hubs.”

“We believe that being positioned in the leader section of this year’s Globe for Digital Work Hubs is a validation of the work we’ve done to expand and strengthen our ecosystem and iterate on Dropbox Spaces, the virtual workspace that brings projects and teams together,” says Asha Thurthi, vice president and general manager, new business at Dropbox. “We look forward to expanding the availability of Spaces next year so more teams can benefit from a single collaborative workspace."

Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

