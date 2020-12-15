 

Comcast, Colorado Attorney General, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman & Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock Launching More Than 20 WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” in Denver Metro Area

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast, along with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock today announced plans to equip more than 20 different locations in the Denver Metro Area with WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” by the end of the year. Working with its network of nonprofit partners, Comcast is providing robust WiFi coverage at safe spaces like parks and recreation centers, Boys & Girls Clubs, Girls Inc. and other non-profit and community centers that are expected to help thousands of low-income students get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework, when sites reopen and it’s safe to gather in a socially distanced manner.

Click here to watch the full Comcast Impact on Education virtual event: https://vimeo.com/event/540587

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, students without access to broadband and computers experienced a homework gap that posed barriers to educational opportunity. Now, students need access to simply participate in the remote learning environment,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “Access is just one piece of bridging the digital divide. Knowing what to do online, how to do it safely, and how to protect children and families from online fraud and abuse is of utmost importance, and I am proud to partner with Comcast on these efforts.”

"Giving students a safe place at City of Aurora recreation centers to access the WiFi they need is essential for ensuring Aurora's kids continue to learn despite the pandemic," said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. "We are grateful to Comcast for partnering with us on this valuable service to the community."

“To assist our Denver students during this pandemic, Denver Parks & Recreation launched four free learning labs in low income and underserved neighborhoods,” said Happy Haynes, executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation. “These learning labs now join Comcast’s network of Lift Zones to provide students with a safe and supportive place to complete their schoolwork using this free, reliable, high-speed WiFi.”

Lift Zone sites complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which has helped connect more than 8 million low-income people to the Internet at home, including more than 300,000 Coloradans.

Lift Zones sites are also being installed in communities throughout the Front Range, as well as statewide in Fort Collins, Colorado Springs and Pueblo. These Lift Zones will feature free WiFi provided by Comcast, which allows students to work on laptops simultaneously so they can successfully participate in distance learning. This initiative provides free connectivity inside partner community centers for the next three years.

Seite 1 von 2
Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comcast, Colorado Attorney General, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman & Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock Launching More Than 20 WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” in Denver Metro Area As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast, along with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Aurora Mayor Mike …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Waste Management Announces Plan to Increase its Quarterly Dividend Rate and a Refreshed Share ...
FDA Approves Genentech’s Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) Shorter 2-Hour Infusion for Relapsing and Primary ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Comcast Launching WiFi-Connected “Lift Zones” in Oregon/SW Washington
14.12.20
FreeWheel Names Mark McKee as Chief Revenue Officer, United States
14.12.20
Sky will mit 5G-Technik dichter an die Fußball-Fans rücken
13.12.20
AT&T hat vielleicht gerade HBO Max gerettet
10.12.20
Comcast to Launch Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity Platforms
08.12.20
FC Augsburg über Impulspapier: 'Vorgehensweise absolut adäquat'
07.12.20
Mainz 05 zu TV-Geldern: 'Stärkeres Signal der Solidarität gewünscht'
07.12.20
FC Augsburg über TV-Geld-Verteilung: 'Erster vernünftiger Schritt'
07.12.20
Comcast Extends COVID Support With 60 Days of Free Internet for Low-Income Customers and Free Access to the Nation’s Largest Public WiFi Network Through June 30, 2021
07.12.20
ROUNDUP/DFL-Mitgliederversammlung:  Wer bekommt wie viel TV-Geld?