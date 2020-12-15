Comcast, Colorado Attorney General, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman & Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock Launching More Than 20 WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” in Denver Metro Area

As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast, along with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock today announced plans to equip more than 20 different locations in the Denver Metro Area with WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” by the end of the year. Working with its network of nonprofit partners, Comcast is providing robust WiFi coverage at safe spaces like parks and recreation centers, Boys & Girls Clubs, Girls Inc. and other non-profit and community centers that are expected to help thousands of low-income students get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework, when sites reopen and it’s safe to gather in a socially distanced manner.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, students without access to broadband and computers experienced a homework gap that posed barriers to educational opportunity. Now, students need access to simply participate in the remote learning environment,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “Access is just one piece of bridging the digital divide. Knowing what to do online, how to do it safely, and how to protect children and families from online fraud and abuse is of utmost importance, and I am proud to partner with Comcast on these efforts.”

"Giving students a safe place at City of Aurora recreation centers to access the WiFi they need is essential for ensuring Aurora's kids continue to learn despite the pandemic," said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. "We are grateful to Comcast for partnering with us on this valuable service to the community."

“To assist our Denver students during this pandemic, Denver Parks & Recreation launched four free learning labs in low income and underserved neighborhoods,” said Happy Haynes, executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation. “These learning labs now join Comcast’s network of Lift Zones to provide students with a safe and supportive place to complete their schoolwork using this free, reliable, high-speed WiFi.”

Lift Zone sites complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which has helped connect more than 8 million low-income people to the Internet at home, including more than 300,000 Coloradans.

Lift Zones sites are also being installed in communities throughout the Front Range, as well as statewide in Fort Collins, Colorado Springs and Pueblo. These Lift Zones will feature free WiFi provided by Comcast, which allows students to work on laptops simultaneously so they can successfully participate in distance learning. This initiative provides free connectivity inside partner community centers for the next three years.