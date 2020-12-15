Phillips 66 Contributes to Houston Food Banks as Part of $1 Million Campaign

“We have a deep appreciation for the organizations that stood with their communities and provided such an essential service in the face of the enormous challenges of 2020,” said Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland. “This is a gift from the people of Phillips 66 to those that are taking care of our most vulnerable.”

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) announced today it is contributing a total of $1 million to 48 local food banks across the U.S. and in the U.K., with $200,000 going to five organizations in Houston. The gift, made on behalf of Phillips 66 employees, is meant to support organizations that have offered a critical lifeline this year to communities where the company operates.

The company’s $1 million donation will be spread across 11 states and in the United Kingdom and is part of more than $31 million donated to charitable organizations in 2020.

In Houston, the company is donating to the Houston Food Bank, the area’s largest hunger relief distribution agency, along with Kids’ Meals, Target Hunger, the West Houston Assistance Ministries and the Montgomery County Food Bank. The donations are in addition to the $500,000 donated by Phillips 66 to the Houston Food Bank earlier this year.

“We are extremely grateful for this very generous donation from Phillips 66 that will allow us to provide access to an additional 1.5 million meals for our neighbors,” says Brian Greene, president and CEO of Houston Food Bank. “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, we continue to see an increased need for food assistance in our Southeast Texas communities. With the support of donations from generous companies like Phillips 66 we can continue to provide food to better the lives of our neighbors and work together to reduce some of their burdens.”

To read more about the company’s COVID-19 relief efforts, visit https://www.phillips66.com/covid19response.

