 

SiTime Continues Leadership in MEMS Timing Market with 2 Billion Units Shipped

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 15:05  |  31   |   |   

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced that it has cumulatively shipped 2 billion units of its silicon MEMS timing solutions.

Over a decade ago, SiTime saw the opportunity to siliconize the timing industry. New electronics, driven by the consumer’s need for omnipresent connectivity and faster data speeds, needed more stringent timing, especially in harsh environmental conditions, which current technologies could not deliver. Applications such as 5G, cloud, automated driving, and IoT emerged, and the need for SiTime solutions grew rapidly. Today, SiTime is the only company that is solely focused on timing and has overcome the challenges of delivering high-reliability timing solutions in high volume.

“I’m very proud of the SiTime team that has dedicated years of focus, passion, and commitment to success to deliver this significant milestone,” said Rajesh Vashist, CEO of SiTime. “As the world becomes more connected, precision timing will play a critical role in 5G, cloud, automotive, and IoT applications. SiTime will continue to provide differentiated timing solutions for these applications and deliver value to our customers.”

“We’ve expanded our executive team with industry leaders who have delivered success in adverse conditions,” continued Vashist. “Earlier this year, Vince Pangrazio joined SiTime as EVP and Chief Legal Officer. More recently, Atul Shingal joins us as EVP of Operations, and Fari Assaderaghi returns to SiTime as EVP of Technology and Engineering. We look forward to their meaningful contributions to the future of SiTime.”

Vince Pangrazio – EVP, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary

Vince brings over 25 years of senior legal management experience to SiTime. In the past, Vince was an executive at Cavium, Inc., where he was responsible for the legal, compliance, IT, and facilities functions and was part of the senior management team that sold it to Marvell for $6 billion. Prior to Cavium, Vince was a partner at Cooley. View full profile.

Atul Shingal – EVP of Operations

Atul brings 35 years of leadership in operations, test, product, package engineering, and quality management to SiTime. Atul joins SiTime from Qorvo and Cavendish Kinetics, where he was EVP of Operations since 2011. Prior to Qorvo, Atul was VP of Operations at Inphi Corporation. View full profile.

Fari Assaderaghi – EVP, Technology and Engineering

Fari brings over 25 years of senior technology and engineering experience to SiTime, including being Senior VP of Engineering and Operations from 2008 to 2012. Between 2012 and 2020, Fari was Vice President, Advanced Technology Development at TDK Invensense and SVP of Innovation and Advanced Technologies at NXP. View full profile.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/.

SiTime Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SiTime Continues Leadership in MEMS Timing Market with 2 Billion Units Shipped SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced that it has cumulatively shipped 2 billion units of its silicon MEMS timing solutions. Over a decade ago, SiTime saw the opportunity to siliconize the timing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Waste Management Announces Plan to Increase its Quarterly Dividend Rate and a Refreshed Share ...
FDA Approves Genentech’s Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) Shorter 2-Hour Infusion for Relapsing and Primary ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
SiTime Raises Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2020