ZoomInfo Platform Empowers Digital Wish to Aid Students Without Home Internet Access During Pandemic

Digital Wish is connecting 1 million students with mobile hotspots and laptops while they learn from home during the pandemic.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, today announced that it has given complimentary access to its best-in-class platform to assist Digital Wish, a nonprofit organization helping provide home internet access to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization kicked off its Connect A Student campaign earlier this year after the pandemic closed schools, which left more than 10 million students nationwide struggling to learn remotely in homes with no internet connectivity. Through Connect A Student, corporations and individuals can help solve the digital divide by donating hotspots, donating money, recycling used IT equipment, and participating in social media challenges to raise funding.

With access to ZoomInfo’s corporate contact data, the Digital Wish philanthropy and outreach teams were easily able to speak directly with 1,200 companies to raise awareness and recruit support for the initiative.

“ZoomInfo saved our research and marketing teams months of time and energy,” said Heather Chirtea, Executive Director of Digital Wish. “ZoomInfo is a tremendous asset that organizations like ours can’t thrive without.”

“As many schools nationwide have again transitioned to online learning, it’s become even more important that we do whatever we can to enable all the students in this country to continue their education,” said Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo. “We’re proud to share our platform with Digital Wish to help them achieve their mission of bridging the digital divide and connecting our young people at home to their teachers and classmates.”

Based in Milton, Del., Digital Wish aims to ensure that all children are provided with the technology-rich education they deserve, in order to develop the skills necessary to excel in a global economy. Digital Wish empowers teachers and their supporters through the development of new technology for classrooms that enhances learning for children. As Digital Wish builds momentum in its cause, the organization recently enlisted NBA basketball player Jordan Bone of the Orlando Magic as a key spokesperson.

To donate to Digital Wish, text DONATE123 to 707070. To learn more about the Connect A Student campaign, please visit www.connectastudent.org or follow Digital Wish on Twitter. Digital Wish is a registered 501(c)3 organization.

About Digital Wish

Digital Wish staff work closely with hardware and software manufacturers to provide donated and discounted technology products to K-12 schools and higher education. Since COVID-19, Digital Wish has delivered thousands of hotspots to schools. In 2009, Digital Wish was founded based on a seed grant from Olympus, and within two years, grew that to $5.9M, allowing us to aid more than 500,000 students. We were also awarded an Obama stimulus grant for $1.125M dollars to implement 1:1 technology in 30 towns across Vermont, increasing student technology proficiency by 30%. With a membership of 68,000 technology educators, we are able to offer free resources by partnering with internationally known technology names, including Motorola, Dell, Verizon, Microsoft and more. Visit www.digitalwish.org to learn more.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005451/en/