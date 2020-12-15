 

ZoomInfo Platform Empowers Digital Wish to Aid Students Without Home Internet Access During Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, today announced that it has given complimentary access to its best-in-class platform to assist Digital Wish, a nonprofit organization helping provide home internet access to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Digital Wish is connecting 1 million students with mobile hotspots and laptops while they learn from home during the pandemic.

The organization kicked off its Connect A Student campaign earlier this year after the pandemic closed schools, which left more than 10 million students nationwide struggling to learn remotely in homes with no internet connectivity. Through Connect A Student, corporations and individuals can help solve the digital divide by donating hotspots, donating money, recycling used IT equipment, and participating in social media challenges to raise funding.

With access to ZoomInfo’s corporate contact data, the Digital Wish philanthropy and outreach teams were easily able to speak directly with 1,200 companies to raise awareness and recruit support for the initiative.

“ZoomInfo saved our research and marketing teams months of time and energy,” said Heather Chirtea, Executive Director of Digital Wish. “ZoomInfo is a tremendous asset that organizations like ours can’t thrive without.”

“As many schools nationwide have again transitioned to online learning, it’s become even more important that we do whatever we can to enable all the students in this country to continue their education,” said Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo. “We’re proud to share our platform with Digital Wish to help them achieve their mission of bridging the digital divide and connecting our young people at home to their teachers and classmates.”

Based in Milton, Del., Digital Wish aims to ensure that all children are provided with the technology-rich education they deserve, in order to develop the skills necessary to excel in a global economy. Digital Wish empowers teachers and their supporters through the development of new technology for classrooms that enhances learning for children. As Digital Wish builds momentum in its cause, the organization recently enlisted NBA basketball player Jordan Bone of the Orlando Magic as a key spokesperson.

To donate to Digital Wish, text DONATE123 to 707070. To learn more about the Connect A Student campaign, please visit www.connectastudent.org or follow Digital Wish on Twitter. Digital Wish is a registered 501(c)3 organization.

About Digital Wish

Digital Wish staff work closely with hardware and software manufacturers to provide donated and discounted technology products to K-12 schools and higher education. Since COVID-19, Digital Wish has delivered thousands of hotspots to schools. In 2009, Digital Wish was founded based on a seed grant from Olympus, and within two years, grew that to $5.9M, allowing us to aid more than 500,000 students. We were also awarded an Obama stimulus grant for $1.125M dollars to implement 1:1 technology in 30 towns across Vermont, increasing student technology proficiency by 30%. With a membership of 68,000 technology educators, we are able to offer free resources by partnering with internationally known technology names, including Motorola, Dell, Verizon, Microsoft and more. Visit www.digitalwish.org to learn more.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

ZoomInfo Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZoomInfo Platform Empowers Digital Wish to Aid Students Without Home Internet Access During Pandemic ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, today announced that it has given complimentary access to its best-in-class platform to assist Digital Wish, a nonprofit organization helping provide home internet …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Waste Management Announces Plan to Increase its Quarterly Dividend Rate and a Refreshed Share ...
FDA Approves Genentech’s Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) Shorter 2-Hour Infusion for Relapsing and Primary ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
ZoomInfo Launches Privacy Clusters to Future-Proof Intent Data
02.12.20
ZoomInfo Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares of Class A Common Stock
30.11.20
ZoomInfo Announces Secondary Offering of Shares of Class A Common Stock
24.11.20
ZoomInfo Announces the Filing of a Registration Statement on Form S-1
23.11.20
ZoomInfo Named by The Boston Globe as a Top Place to Work for 2020
16.11.20
ZoomInfo Chief Human Resources Officer Alyssa Lahar to Participate in Virtual Panel Discussion on Equity Compensation