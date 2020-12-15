Travelers Schedules Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) will review its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 21, following the release of results earlier that morning.

Investors can access the call via webcast at investor.travelers.com or by dialing 844.895.1976 within the United States and 647.689.5389 outside the United States. A slide presentation, statistical supplement and live audio broadcast will be available on the same website.