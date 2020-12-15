 

TFF Pharmaceuticals Announces First Dosing of Asthma Patients with Voriconazole Inhalation Powder in a Phase 1b Clinical Trial

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced dosing of the first subjects in its Phase 1b clinical trial of Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, a next-generation, direct-to-lung, inhaled dry powder version of voriconazole (NCT #04576325), which is generally considered to be the most effective antifungal drug for treatment of Aspergillosis infections.

Patients with asthma, and a portion of patients with Cystic Fibrosis and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), have hyperreactive airways where bronchoconstriction can be triggered following administration of drugs by inhalation. These patient populations are also susceptible to Invasive Pulmonary Aspergillosis infections due to impaired mucociliary clearance, which allows aspergillus spores to become trapped and grow in mucus that builds up in their lungs.

TFF Pharmaceuticals is conducting this Phase 1b clinical trial of Voriconazole Inhalation Powder in patients with asthma to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics, and induction of bronchospasm. Drugs for treatment of pulmonary infections can be associated with induction of bronchospasm and require bronchodilator pretreatment for safe administration. Treatment of Voriconazole Inhalation Powder without induction of bronchospasm would allow for treatment of patients with IPA that have hyperreactive airway disease comorbidities to proceed without bronchodilator pretreatment.

“The treatment of asthma patients in this study will test the safety and pharmacokinetics in patients with airway hyperresponsiveness, and will expand the potential patient population to help speed enrollment in our pivotal trials for the treatment of IPA with Voriconazole Inhalation Powder,” stated Glenn Mattes, President and CEO of TFF Pharmaceuticals. “This study will also help us determine if there are differences in drug uptake in patients with compromised lungs, compared to healthy subjects.”

TFF Pharmaceuticals is advancing development of Voriconazole Inhalation Powder towards a pivotal Phase 2 study to assess the efficacy of the dry powder formulation for the treatment of IPA. Previously, TFF reported that repeated dosing of Voriconazole Inhalation Powder twice daily for 7 days in healthy normal volunteers was well tolerated at doses up to 80 mg with no clinically significant adverse findings, including changes in pulmonary function. The current study is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of 40 and 80 mg doses in asthma patients with hyperreactive airways. Administration of the inhaled voriconazole to IPA patients at 40 mg doses was previously reported to be well tolerated.

