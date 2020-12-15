 

Touchless World by RRD Offers Production and Distribution for Apple App Clip Codes

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, today announced the activation of its Touchless World solution to support production and distribution for Apple App Clip Codes. App Clips are a way for iPhone users to quickly access and experience a small part of an app and can be discovered in many ways, including the new App Clip Codes.

Powerful, scannable App Clip Codes integrate digital variable text and graphical print with NFC technology plus full dynamic encoding (Graphic: Business Wire)

As a leader in dynamic print for a touchless experience, RRD is leveraging its Touchless World solution set to manufacture the code-embedded, multi-layer decal required for this new feature from Apple. In the production of these visually-distinct decals, RRD integrates digital variable text and graphical print with NFC technology plus full dynamic encoding. This single-source combination of capabilities positions RRD as an optimal decal producer for touchless consumer experiences.

“With contactless payments expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% through 2027, Touchless World by RRD is a natural fit for innovations like App Clips that seek to feed the growing need for safe, scan-and-go functionality,” said Ken O’Brien, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, RRD. “By powering touch-free experiences through NFC in App Clip Codes, brands are able to elevate the customer experience not only on a transactional level, but can also create new opportunities to educate customers on products and features, engage with them on a personal level, and provide a touchless bridge for payment options.”

In addition to RRD’s production expertise and streamlined approach, it recently launched a printing portal for brands ready to get started with App Clip Codes — RRD solution engineers can also develop custom codes, ensuring compliance with Apple requirements.

“With RRD’s nationwide fleet of digital assets, strategic partnerships within the supply chain, and a team of experienced RFID solutions architects, we find ourselves uniquely positioned to support this emerging technology and our client base through this shift in engagement,” said Alan Etheridge, Director, Client Engagement, RRD Labels & Forms. “Enabling our clients to connect with their audience continues to be our mission and these solutions are further evidence of that commitment.”

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 35,000 employees across 29 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.

