 

Valero Energy Corporation to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Results on January 28, 2021

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) (“Valero”) today announced that it will host a conference call on January 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss 2020 fourth quarter and full year earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.

Persons interested in listening to the presentation live via the internet may log on to Valero’s Investor Relations website at www.investorvalero.com.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 14 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.73 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero also is a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America’s largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero’s brand names. Please visit www.investorvalero.com for more information.

