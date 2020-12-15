 

Digerati Technologies Reports First Quarter FY2021 Results

-Positive Adjusted EBITDA Continues in 1st Quarter-            

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, announced today financial results for the three months ended October 31, 2020, the Company’s first quarter for its Fiscal Year 2021.

Key Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 (Ended October 31, 2020)

  • Revenue, that remained relatively consistent with preceding quarterly periods at $1.552 million, decreased by 2% compared to $1.589 million for Q1 FY2020.
  • Gross profit increased 2% to $0.804 million compared to $0.786 million for Q1 FY2020.
  • Gross margin increased to 51.8% compared to 49.5% for Q1 FY2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA income improved to $0.058 million, excluding all non-cash items and one-time transactional expenses, compared to Adjusted EBITDA income of $0.043 million for Q1 FY2020.
  • Non-GAAP operating EBITDA (OPCO EBITDA) improved to income of $0.242 million, excluding corporate expenses, non-cash items and one-time transactional expenses, compared to non-GAAP operating EBITDA income of $0.193 million for Q1 FY2020.

Subsequent Events to the End of the First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 (Ended October 31, 2020)

Digerati Technologies closed its Nexogy, Inc. (Nexogy.com) and ActivePBX (ActivePBX.com) acquisitions, more than doubling annual revenue to greater than $14 million. As a combined business, Nexogy, ActivePBX, and Digerati’s operating subsidiary, T3 Communications, Inc., serves over 2,600 business customers and approximately 28,000 users. The business model of the combined entities is supported by strong and predictable recurring revenue with high gross margins under contracts with business customers in various industries including banking, healthcare, financial services, legal, insurance, hotels, real estate, staffing, municipalities, food services, and education. The contribution from the acquisitions of approximately $8 million in annual revenue and $1.5 million in annual EBITDA is expected to have an immediate and positive impact on the Company’s revenue and EBITDA results that will be reported for the first time when Digerati announces financial results for its second fiscal quarter (November 2020 – January 2021). The Company anticipates that additional improvements will be realized during FY2021 from the expected cost synergies and consolidation savings.

