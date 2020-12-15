Anchiano Therapeutics and Chemomab Announce Entry Into Definitive Merger Agreement

Concurrent PIPE financing to be used to fund clinical trials for CM-101 in fibrotic indications, focusing on two rare diseases and backed by leading healthcare-focused investors OrbiMed and Peter Thiel

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and TEL-AVIV, Israel, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (“Anchiano”) (Nasdaq: ANCN), a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, and Chemomab Ltd. (“Chemomab”), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need, announce their entry into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the shareholders of Chemomab would become the majority holders of the combined company. The proposed merger will create a public company focused on advancing Chemomab’s lead product, CM-101. Shareholders of both companies holding shares sufficient to approve the merger have entered into shareholder support agreements with the respective companies in support of the transaction.

Concurrent with the merger, Chemomab seeks to complete a PIPE financing to advance CM-101 into Phase 2 clinical trials in rare fibrotic indications, as well as to further develop Chemomab’s earlier-stage pipeline. Initial efforts will focus on orphan indications including primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc), which are inflammatory-fibrotic diseases affecting multiple organs such as the liver (in PSC) and skin and lungs (in SSc). Both indications have a significant unmet need, with patients suffering from debilitating symptoms and no FDA-approved disease modifying treatment options. The combined company also expects to advance CM-101 into a Phase 2a trial to evaluate the antibody’s anti-fibrotic effect in patients diagnosed with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Stan Polovets, chairman of the board of Anchiano, stated, “Following a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, Anchiano’s board of directors has concluded that the proposed transaction with Chemomab is in the best interest of our shareholders. Chemomab’s CM-101 has demonstrated positive clinical results, with a novel mechanism of action that has potential to become an important option for patients with debilitating fibrotic diseases. We intend to hold a special meeting of Anchiano’s shareholders in the first quarter of 2021 to vote on this merger."