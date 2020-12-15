 

Adolph Barclift Joins Five Star Bank as Chief Information Security Officer

WARSAW, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), subsidiary of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI), announced today that Adolph Barclift has joined the Bank as Chief Information Security Officer (“CISO”).

As CISO, Barclift serves as subject matter expert responsible for the development and delivery of a comprehensive information and cybersecurity program, ensuring that information is protected from external and internal threats. He also oversees compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements regarding information access, security and privacy.

“Adolph brings 20+ years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity, vulnerability management and fraud detection as well as a comprehensive understanding of regulatory frameworks,” said Chief Administration Officer Sean M. Willett. “He has a broad background in banking and financial services after serving as CISO for the Financial Services Division of NCR and in information security roles with Fannie Mae and Metris Companies, a major bankcard issuer subsequently acquired by HSBC. Adolph will serve as a strong leader for our critical information security efforts and we welcome him to the Five Star organization.” 

Barclift earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from the University of Minnesota. He is a member of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), IEEE (the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity) and the National Society of Black Engineers.

About Five Star Bank and Financial Institutions, Inc.
Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses through a network of more than 45 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. Additional Five Star Bank information is available at www.five-starbank.com and on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”) are subsidiaries of Financial Institutions, Inc. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 630 individuals. Financial Institutions, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

For additional information contact:
Shelly J. Doran
(585) 627-1362
sjdoran@five-starbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb9f5bbf-9832-46a6 ...


Disclaimer

07.12.20
Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Landmark Group
25.11.20
Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
23.11.20
Five Star Bank Helping to Create the Future of Banking