RideShare Rental, Inc, formerly YayYo, Inc, announces its entrance into the last mile logistics space through the rentals of transit high roof top cargo vans

RideShare Rental will take delivery of the first combination of 28 Transit-250 and transit-350 high roof top cargo vans this week with another 50 vans to be delivered by the end of January 2021

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RideShare Rental, Inc., formerly YayYo, Inc ("RSR" or the “Company") ( Other OTC:YAYO ), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, acting through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC, today announced that it is entering into the last mile logistics space by supplying customers with transit high top cargo vans . Rideshare Rental's acquisition of these vans will be financed through an increase of $1 million in its existing line of credit with ACME Auto Leasing LLC.

Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO of Rideshare Rental said, “With the explosion of Amazon's business this year, and the resulting competition, the last mile delivery of small parcel market has grown at a torrid pace during 2020, with expectations of double-digit growth to continue into 2023. Vehicles for parcel delivery are in high demand, especially during the Covid-19 crisis. The expansion of Rideshare Rental into this space is expected to help fill some of the current demand, and will further our strategy to diversify the company, which includes our electric vehicles (EV) strategy we announced earlier this year. This diversification should help in making the company less vulnerable to shutdowns.”

Further, Mr. El-Batrawi noted that he is seeing a greater need for additional delivery capacity from local and regional carriers, He commented further that, “Rideshare Rental will soon be positioned to rent thousands of vehicles as national and regional carriers demand for rental vans continue to increase. We believe that high-margin van rentals can surpass passenger vehicle rentals within a very short time.”

Rideshare Rental has entered into a leasing arrangement for the new vans with PDQ Logistics, LLC, a limited liability company whose managing member is Mr. El-Batrawi. In addition, Mr. El-Batrawi has provided ACME Auto Leasing with a personal guarantee on any borrowings on the expanded line of credit being used to finance the acquisition of the vehicles. These relationships constitute "related party transactions" under current SEC rules and regulations.