AXIM Biotechnologies Completes Successful Covid-19 Live Virus Test and Files Amended EUA for Portable 10 Minute Rapid Diagnostic Test for Neutralizing Antibodies

AXIM first filed the EUA in September for measuring COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies in plasma and serum through its rapid diagnostic test. The Company amended the EUA to include positive results from a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) live virus test that positively correlates the rapid 10-minute lateral flow assay test that accurately detects and measures levels of functional COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies in plasma.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that it has filed an amended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to a receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve, AXIM’s ImmunoPass shows 97.8 percent accuracy in detecting neutralizing antibodies. In comparison, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ VITROS Total an IgG COVID-19 Antibody Test, which is FDA authorized and considered the gold standard, shows 85.8 percent accuracy.

AXIM Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II commented: “With this amended EUA, we are one step closer to our goal of providing an ‘Immunity Passport’ through our accurate, fast and relatively inexpensive COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test. Our assay is the only functional test that measures levels of neutralizing antibodies in serum, plasma or whole blood. In addition, it is portable and delivers results in less than 10 minutes. Once approved, it can serve as a reliable option for point-of-care providers and recipients aiming to confirm the durability of vaccine-induced immunity.”

As the world begins administering COVID-19 vaccines, healthcare stakeholders will be able to employ AXIM’s rapid, point-of-care test to evaluate protective immune responses in vaccine recipients to ensure that vaccines elicit high levels of neutralizing antibodies. And as time goes on, AXIM’s test can help monitor vaccine-induced protection to see if future boosters are needed. A second application is to measure levels of neutralizing antibodies in convalescent plasma so that plasma with the highest levels of neutralizing antibodies can be identified and given to patients fighting COVID-19.