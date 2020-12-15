 

AXIM Biotechnologies Completes Successful Covid-19 Live Virus Test and Files Amended EUA for Portable 10 Minute Rapid Diagnostic Test for Neutralizing Antibodies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that it has filed an amended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

AXIM first filed the EUA in September for measuring COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies in plasma and serum through its rapid diagnostic test. The Company amended the EUA to include positive results from a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) live virus test that positively correlates the rapid 10-minute lateral flow assay test that accurately detects and measures levels of functional COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies in plasma.

According to a receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve, AXIM’s ImmunoPass shows 97.8 percent accuracy in detecting neutralizing antibodies. In comparison, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ VITROS Total an IgG COVID-19 Antibody Test, which is FDA authorized and considered the gold standard, shows 85.8 percent accuracy.

AXIM Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II commented: “With this amended EUA, we are one step closer to our goal of providing an ‘Immunity Passport’ through our accurate, fast and relatively inexpensive COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test. Our assay is the only functional test that measures levels of neutralizing antibodies in serum, plasma or whole blood. In addition, it is portable and delivers results in less than 10 minutes. Once approved, it can serve as a reliable option for point-of-care providers and recipients aiming to confirm the durability of vaccine-induced immunity.”

As the world begins administering COVID-19 vaccines, healthcare stakeholders will be able to employ AXIM’s rapid, point-of-care test to evaluate protective immune responses in vaccine recipients to ensure that vaccines elicit high levels of neutralizing antibodies. And as time goes on, AXIM’s test can help monitor vaccine-induced protection to see if future boosters are needed. A second application is to measure levels of neutralizing antibodies in convalescent plasma so that plasma with the highest levels of neutralizing antibodies can be identified and given to patients fighting COVID-19.

Seite 1 von 3
AXIM Biotechnologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AXIM Biotechnologies Completes Successful Covid-19 Live Virus Test and Files Amended EUA for Portable 10 Minute Rapid Diagnostic Test for Neutralizing Antibodies SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that it has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
AXIM Biotechnologies to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference on Monday, December 14
03.12.20
AXIM Biotechnologies Develops ELISA-Based Neutralizing Antibody Diagnostic Test for COVID-19 and Applies for Patent; Company’s Fourth COVID-19 Test-Focused Patent Application