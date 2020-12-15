 

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with Landsea Homes Incorporated

- Stockholders Redeem Less Than 5% of Total Public Shares Outstanding -

- Remains on Track to Complete Business Combination -

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LFAC) (“LF Capital”) announced today that LF Capital’s stockholders voted to approve the proposed business combination with Landsea Homes Incorporated (“Landsea Homes”) and certain other related transactions, pursuant to which LF Capital will acquire Landsea Homes for $344 million in total consideration, to be paid fully via 32,557,303 newly issued shares of LF Capital’s Class A common stock. In connection with the approval of the proposed business combination, LF Capital’s public stockholders have requested the redemption of 503,716 shares of LF Capital’s public stock.

In addition, LF Capital’s warrant holders voted to approve the amendment to the warrant agreement related to LF Capital’s public warrants such that, as of the closing of the business combination, (i) each issued and outstanding public warrant, which currently entitles each holder thereof to purchase one share of LF Capital’s Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, will become exercisable for one-tenth of one share at an exercise price of $1.15 per one-tenth share ($11.50 per whole share) and (ii) each holder of public warrants issued and outstanding immediately prior to the closing of the business combination will be entitled to receive from LF Capital a one-time payment of $1.85 per public warrant as soon as practicable following the closing and contingent thereon.

On August 31, 2020, LF Capital announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) with Landsea Homes. In connection with the Business Combination and under the Merger Agreement, the Merger Agreement requires Landsea Homes’ parent, Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. (“Landsea Green”), to use reasonable best efforts to obtain the approval of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HKSE”) in accordance with the applicable requirements of the HKSE’s listing rules. As previously announced, LF Capital is seeking to extend the deadline to consummate the Business Combination with Landsea Homes from December 22, 2020 to January 22, 2021 (the “Extension”). The Extension will give the parties additional time to obtain the required HKSE approval, which is expected to be obtained shortly.

